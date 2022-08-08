Navitas Powers OnePlus’ First In-Box GaN Smartphone Charger

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, has announced that its GaN power IC technology has been used by global mobile-technology company OnePlus for the 160 W in-box fast charger supplied with the company’s latest OnePlus 10R 5G (worldwide) and OnePlus ACE 5G (China model) Android smartphones.



The new OnePlus 10R/ACE 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset, a 6.7” AMOLED display supporting a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 50 MP main camera. Its 4,500 mAhr battery offers 150 W SuperVOOC fast charging and the ‘in-box’ 160 W charger allows user to take their phone’s battery from 1-30% in just three minutes, and 1-100% in only 17 minutes.

This is the first time that OnePlus has offered an in-box GaN charger. Built around Navitas GaNFast ICs, the unit measures just 58 x 57 x 30 mm, giving it a power density of over 1.6 W/cc. As the next-gen semiconductor technology, GaNFast ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy saving in only half size and weight, compared to legacy silicon solutions. The 160 W charger uses an NV6125 GaN power IC for the high-frequency boost PFC, followed by a high-frequency QR flyback converter.

“OnePlus was founded with the philosophy to ‘Never Settle’ and to constantly create better phones for its customers,” says Mr. Kinder (Fengshuo) LIU, COO of OnePlus. “Thanks to the close collaboration with Navitas we have created an in-box charger that can take full advantage of the fast-charging capability of the OnePlus 10R/ACE 5G Endurance Edition. The key to making the breakthrough in terms of size, weight, and charging speed is the GaNFast power IC technology. We expect to continue our in-depth collaboration with Navitas to deliver highly efficient and leading-edge charging experiences.”



“We are delighted that we have been able to help OnePlus launch the 10R/ACE 5G smartphone with a 160 W GaN charger, especially as it is the first time that OnePlus has supplied their phones with an ‘in-box’ GaN charger,” said Mr. Charles (Yingjie) ZHA, VP and GM of Navitas China. “Navitas is honored to have the opportunity to deliver high-performance and environmentally-friendly-charging experiences to OnePlus users. Our mission is to Electrify Our World™️ and Navitas will continually push the limits of GaN power ICs to realize that.”

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the “Never Settle” mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans. For more information, please visit www.OnePlus.com.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, sensing and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new energy markets. Over 165 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures, and Navitas introduced the industry’s first and only 20-year warranty. Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

