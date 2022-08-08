Save Foods Builds Momentum with Mexican Lime Exporters

Success of Save Foods’ customer SiCar Farms, one of the leading Mexican lime packers, drives new interest from additional packers with several pilot programs already successfully completed

Neve Yarak, Israel, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE:80W) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps to reduce food waste and ensure food safety while reducing the use of pesticides, today announced the completion of several successful pilot programs with lime packers in Mexico, the world’s second-largest exporter of limes.

SiCar Farms Mexico Ltd. (“SiCar Mexico”), one of the leading Mexican lime packers, began using Save Foods’ eco crop protection treatment in all of its facilities during the third quarter of 2021 following a successful pilot program earlier in the year. SiCar Mexico’s success using Save Foods’ treatment was a key driver in other packers initiating pilot programs with the Company. One of the packers reported that its Save Foods’ treated limes maintained their green color, signaling freshness and retained quality, 33 days following the application of the treatment, which is longer than expected with commercial applications.





As previously announced, a SiCar Mexico’s client, a large well-known US retailer, reported that limes treated with Save Foods’ eco crop protection treatment had prolonged shelf life for more than five days compared to other limes. This extended shelf life enables food producers, processors, and retailers to minimize waste, maximize supply chain efficiencies, and enable a broader distribution network, all in a cost-effective manner.

“Mexico, is one of the world’s key lime exporters, and reports indicate that it is set to increase production of limes this year. Save Foods is positioned to help improve the quality of these limes,” commented Antonio Ruiz Garcia, Save Foods’ local representative in Mexico, who is also the former Undersecretary of Rural Development in Mexico. Mr. Garcia continued, “Save Foods’ ability to tackle food waste challenges while reducing the use of pesticides at the beginning of the supply chain drives strong interest from packers. With several successful pilots with lime packers now complete, we anticipate accelerating sales growth and expanded interest in new commercial pilot programs from other packers in the region.”

“Limes treated with Save Foods eco crop protection treatment maintained their freshness over time, which, in turn, gives the supply chain additional breathing room,” commented Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods' Israeli subsidiary. “Using our solution, packers get improved deliveries and extended marketability, and retailers get more time to sell top quality products with up to 90% fewer limes ending up in landfills. And, of course, consumers can enjoy high quality limes that last longer at no extra cost.”

Mexico is the world's second-largest exporter of limes, with almost 18% of the world sales value. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (Sader), Mexico’s citrus exports increased in 2021, reaching a total value of over US $912 million and producing more than 2.9 million tons of lime.



About Save Foods:

Save Foods is an innovative, dynamic company addressing two of the most significant challenges in the agri-food tech industry: food waste and loss and food safety. We are dedicated to delivering integrated solutions for improved safety, freshness and quality, every step of the way from field to fork. Collaborating closely with our customers, we develop new solutions that benefit the entire supply chain and improve the safety and quality of life of both the workers and the consumers alike. Our initial applications are in post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetable packing houses processing produce including citrus, avocado, pears, apples and mangos.

By controlling and preventing pathogen contamination and significantly reducing the use of hazardous chemicals and their residues, Save Foods treatment not only prolong fresh produce shelf life and reduce food loss and waste, but they also ensure a safe, natural, and healthy product.

For more information visit our website: SAVE FOODS – SAVE FOODS

