TOMI Environmental’s SteraMist Provides Protection Against Monkeypox and Other Pathogens As World Combats Increasing Frequency of Outbreaks

Coronavirus Is Not An Outlier In Interconnected Age of Air Travel and Urbanization; TOMI Environmental Partners With Customers To Provide Disinfection and Decontamination Against Growing Frequency of Infectious Disease Outbreaks -

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, announced that with the increasing frequency of infectious disease outbreaks driven by global travel and urbanization, TOMI is uniquely prepared to provide effective disinfection solutions for its existing and new customers by ensuring that its SteraMist systems and BIT solution are ready to deploy at a moment’s notice.

TOMI’s integrated business model includes preparedness for any disaster response and unforeseen emergency. TOMI continues to proactively procure all essential components to its products, in spite of the ongoing global supply chain challenges, to ensure its customers and partners can dependably receive uninterrupted access to SteraMist solutions and services.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) listed SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) on its Emerging Viral Pathogen (EVP) Guidance for Antimicrobial Pesticides, List Q, as an effective disinfectant against the Monkeypox virus. SteraMist BIT received the listing because it has proven efficacy on viruses that are more difficult to kill. The product is validated using Geobacillus stearothermophilus, one of the most resistant microbes, Biological Indicators (BIs) which is universally accepted by several organizations as the “Gold Standard” for monitoring decontamination and sterilization protocols.

SteraMist is currently deployed throughout hospitals, laboratories, offices, and other facilities worldwide to assist with disinfection against some of the most lethal pathogens on a daily basis. In addition, iHP technology has a long history of successfully combating pathogens causing epidemics and pandemics, including Ebola, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. TOMI plans to continue this legacy in the face of unexpected outbreaks, such as the recent spread of Monkeypox virus, which has been declared by the White House as a public health emergency.

Whether an outbreak or pandemic requires disinfection with fast, no-touch application or decontamination of large-scale areas, SteraMist technology provides uncompromising premium efficacy. From infected office staff passing pathogens to coworkers to foodborne virus moving from surface to product, SteraMist products are positioned to deliver premium disinfection in an oversaturated market of superficial disinfectants and ineffective cleaning methods.

Dr. Shane, CEO of TOMI, stated, “As the world moves beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift has occurred in how the public and business organizations view disinfection as a critical tool in protecting health and safety in social environments. COVID-19 is part of a pattern of an increasing number of outbreaks with globalization and urbanization. People are more concerned with new pathogens and businesses are highly focused on implementing preventive measures to mitigate risks and losses. SteraMist’s quick disinfection process results in a six-log kill with no residue, providing comfort to customers that this product enables them to contend with new pathogens as they arise while maintaining facility integrity and environmental safety. Regardless of the crises, we will always provide consistent quality and maintain solution inventory.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®



TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995



This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to TOMI’s preparedness for future crisis, including the Monkeypox outbreak, the ability to maintain inventory and supply of TOMI’s products, and the efficacy of its products to neutralize new pathogens. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on our business and customers; our ability to maintain and manage growth and generate sales, our reliance on a single or a few products for a majority of revenues; the general business and economic conditions; and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.



INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

tomi@imsinvestorrelations.com