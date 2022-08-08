Altisource Asset Management Corporation Announces Investor Call

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: AAMC) (the “Company”) announced today that it would hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the firm’s business plan and outlook in a presentation to be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. EST. The presentation will also be available on the firm's website, https://www.altisourceamc.com.



Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should dial 1-888-221-3881 (in the U.S.) and +1 646-828-8193 (outside the U.S.) and reference confirmation passcode number 4941688. Listeners should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, https://www.altisourceamc.com. There is no charge to access the call. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the Company’s website or by dialing +1 888-203-1112 (in the U.S.) or +647-436-0148 (outside the U.S.) passcode number 4941688 beginning approximately two hours after the event.

Please direct any questions regarding obtaining access to the conference call to AAMC Investor Relations, via email, at IR@AltisourceAMC.com.

About AAMC

AAMC is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. The Company also continue to assess opportunities of potential long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

