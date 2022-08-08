The Global Copra Meal Market is expected to grow by $ 3212.27 th during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Copra Meal Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313062/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the copra meal market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing meat production and consumption, increasing awareness of the nutritious benefits of aquaculture products, and rising demand for copra oil due to high availability and low prices.

The copra meal market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The copra meal market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of private-label brands as one of the prime reasons driving the copra meal market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments and focusing on expanding production capabilities and the growing influence of online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The copra meal market covers the following areas:
• Copra meal market sizing
• Copra meal market forecast
• Copra meal market industry analysis

• Copra meal market sizing

• Copra meal market forecast

• Copra meal market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading copra meal market vendors that include CIIF OMG, Feedipedia, Greenville Agro Corp., Kalpataru, KERAFED, TANTUCO ENTERPRISES, INC., PRIMA INDUSTRIES LTD., Primex Group, PT Harvard Cocopro, PT. Golden Union Oil, Samar Coco Products Manufacturing Corp., SC Global Developments Pte Ltd., SUMATERA BARU, and Philippine International Development, Inc. Also, the copra meal market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

