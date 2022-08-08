HR CONSULTANT LEADER MARINA GALATRO JOINS WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World) announced today that it has hired Marina Galatro as its director of human resources (HR) advisory and outsourcing services. This exciting hire rounds out a series of hires that brings a greater depth of expertise to our Employee Benefits clients. Galatro will oversee operations for World Payroll & HR, the firm’s outsourcing solution, as well as provide World’s middle and large market benefits clients with high-level HR advisory services.

“I am delighted to work with Marina again and to bring her HR expertise and consulting skills to our clients,” said Jennifer Barton, World’s Head of Benefits North America. “Her extensive knowledge in leave administration, compliance, and the many complex facets of HR management will enrich our offering and provide real value to our clients of all sizes.

“Joining World during this pivotal phase of its growth strategy is a tremendous opportunity,” said Marina Galatro, director of HR advisory and outsourcing services for World’s employee benefits practice. “I am excited to help World’s clients develop HR strategies that drive transformation, elevate the workforce experience and improve employee engagement and satisfaction.”

Galatro has more than 25 years of HR consultancy experience and previously held leadership roles at Newfront, Arthur J. Gallagher, Willis Towers Watson, and ADP TotalSource. Galatro has a B.A.S. in public administration from San Diego State University and she holds PHRca, SPHR and SHRM-CP designations.