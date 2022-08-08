Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted common share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 5.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 4.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, net income amounted to $4.4 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $6.1 million, or $0.81 per fully diluted common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Annualized ROAA was 0.52% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.67% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, and annualized ROAE was 4.02% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared with 5.61% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Statement of Income Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2022

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 27 basis points to 2.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was driven by a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets.



Total interest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 44.8%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which resulted primarily from the reduction of costs on interest-bearing deposits.



The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.



Linked Quarter Financial Ratios (unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Return on average assets (1) 0.69 % 0.18 % 0.69 % (2.06 %) 0.53 % Return on average equity (1) 5.06 % 1.43 % 5.61 % (16.59 %) 4.35 % Net interest margin (1) 2.97 % 2.81 % 2.78 % 2.61 % 2.70 % Loans / deposits ratio 102.91 % 94.57 % 95.06 % 97.41 % 104.84 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 14.11 % 13.11 % 12.54 % 11.76 % 12.50 % Efficiency ratio (2) 70.0 % 91.1 % 66.3 % 68.7 % 73.6 % Book value per common share $19.03 $18.95 $18.97 $18.65 $19.44

_________________

(1) Annualized.

(2) 3/31/2022 quarter includes the impact of a valuation allowance adjustment related to a held-for-sale commercial real estate loan.





Linked Quarter Income Statement Data (unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) For the quarter ended: 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Net interest income $ 7,293 $ 6,954 $ 7,158 $ 6,825 $ 7,129 Provision for loan losses - - - 10,626 - Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 7,293 6,954 7,158 (3,801 ) 7,129 Other income 482 561 727 579 793 Other expense 5,439 6,845 5,228 5,084 5,832 Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,336 670 2,657 (8,306 ) 2,090 Income tax expense (benefit) 502 148 640 (2,116 ) 489 Net income (loss) $ 1,834 $ 522 $ 2,017 $ (6,190 ) $ 1,601 Earnings (loss) per common share Basic 0.24 0.07 0.27 (0.82 ) 0.21 Diluted 0.24 0.07 0.27 (0.82 ) 0.21 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,569,806 7,554,955 7,551,606 7,548,958 7,545,371 Diluted 7,574,266 7,556,194 7,553,208 7,550,766 7,546,200

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $164,000, or 2.3%, from $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, NIM increased by 27 basis points to 2.97%, as compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of borrowings decreased by 58 basis points and interest-bearing deposits decreased by 25 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 33 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The overall reduction of interest-bearing liabilities was offset in part by a 9 basis point reduction of interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $21.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $170,000, or 0.8%, from $21.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, NIM increased by 23 basis points to 2.85%, as compared to 2.62% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the 42 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The cost of borrowings decreased by 18 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 47 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, total interest income was $8.6 million and $9.4 million, respectively. Total interest income decreased for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the decrease in average loan balances of $146.5 million.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, total interest income was $25.7 million, a decrease of $3.9 million or 13.1%, from $29.6 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The average balance of our total loans decreased $133.1 million, or 13.3%, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021, while the average yield on loans decreased by 12 basis points for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the same period in fiscal year 2021. The decrease in average total loan volume was primarily due to increased paydowns and payoff activity. During the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021, the volume-related factors during the period contributed to a decrease in interest income on loans of $1.2 million, while the rate-related factors decreased interest income on loans by $3.3 million.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, interest expense decreased by $1.0 million, or 44.8%, to $1.3 million, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to interest rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities in the current quarter fell 33 basis points to 0.59% compared to 0.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total interest expense decreased by $4.0 million, or 48.6%, to $4.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.63% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, from 1.10% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 42 basis points and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 18 basis points. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 50 basis points decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 55 basis points decrease in the average rate of money market accounts and a 17 basis points decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income decreased $311,000, or 39.2%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in other income was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on sale of investments and loans by $215,000 to $15,000 for quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $230,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, service charges and other fees decreased by $96,000 during quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, total other income decreased $1.4 million, or 44.4%, to $1.8 million compared to $3.2 million the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily the result of a $1.4 million decrease in net gains on sale of investments and loans.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 decreased $393,000, or 6.7%, to $5.4 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $591,000 in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense, partially offset by an increase of $212,000 in professional fees. The increase in professional fees was primarily due to legal fees associated with loan workouts and disclosure and other matters concerning nonperforming loans. Also, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company adjusted the carrying value of the OREO property by $198,000 based on a negotiated sales price. A purchase agreement has been executed and is currently under a due diligence period, and is expected to settle during the fourth fiscal quarter.

Other expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, increased $1.6 million, or 10.4%, when compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increased valuation allowance of $359,000 recorded during the March 31, 2022 period and $1.3 million in real estate tax expense on loans held for sale.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $502,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $489,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 were 21.5% and 23.4%, respectively.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 income tax expense decreased by $614,000, or 32.2%, to $1.3 million from $1.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were 22.8% and 23.8%, respectively.

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2022

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 0.61% and 0.72% of total assets at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.



Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were 0.18% and 0.40% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

Total assets were $1.0 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $179.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $97.0 million decline in net loans receivable driven by payoffs and pay downs during the nine month period, and a $19.3 million decrease in loans held-for-sale.



Total liabilities were $884.3 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $184.5 million, or 17.3%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $146.5 million in total deposits, and the repayment of a $30.0 million FHLB advance. The prior reduction in deposits were in line with the Bank’s overall funding strategy to reduce excess balance sheet cash and better match funding needs.



Book value per common share amounted to $19.03 at June 30, 2022, compared to $18.65 at September 30, 2021.





Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data (in thousands, unaudited) At the quarter ended: 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Cash and due from depository institutions $ 9,560 $ 49,674 104,568 $ 99,670 $ 90,441 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 30,199 72,349 30,336 36,920 14,513 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 53,080 54,183 41,718 40,813 34,502 Equity securities 1,412 1,445 1,491 1,500 — Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 52,350 48,512 39,045 28,507 31,795 Restricted stock, at cost 6,027 6,462 6,294 7,776 7,896 Loans held-for-sale 13,863 13,244 13,616 33,199 — Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 805,957 799,310 858,203 902,981 940,735 Other real estate owned 4,763 4,961 4,961 4,961 4,961 Accrued interest receivable 3,671 3,478 3,394 3,512 3,370 Property and equipment, net 5,365 5,486 5,635 5,777 5,902 Deferred income taxes, net 3,975 3,632 3,461 3,530 3,389 Bank-owned life insurance 26,063 25,896 26,224 26,056 25,889 Other assets 13,268 14,964 14,254 13,941 22,351 Total assets $ 1,029,553 $ 1,103,596 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143 $ 1,185,744 Deposits $ 791,694 $ 854,437 $ 912,688 $ 938,159 $ 907,704 FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 60,000 90,000 90,000 Secured borrowings — — — — — Subordinated debt 25,000 25,000 24,974 24,934 24,895 Other liabilities 7,569 19,609 10,981 13,882 14,953 Shareholders’ equity 145,290 144,550 144,557 142,168 148,192 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,029,553 $ 1,103,596 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143 $ 1,185,744





Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition (in thousands, unaudited) For the quarter ended: 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Investment securities $ 113,539 $ 97,697 $ 82,126 $ 75,004 $ 71,811 Interest-bearing cash accounts 48,161 36,452 32,775 26,339 16,914 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 811,829 846,420 899,430 933,727 955,012 All other assets 93,481 148,374 163,117 165,439 164,288 Total assets $ 1,067,010 $ 1,128,943 $ 1,177,448 $ 1,200,509 $ 1,208,025 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 57,479 $ 54,501 $ 54,092 $ 51,534 $ 52,799 Interest-bearing deposits 767,843 829,050 876,269 869,914 868,099 FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 66,847 90,000 99,505 Other short-term borrowings - - 120 - - Subordinated debt 25,000 24,990 24,952 24,917 24,877 Other liabilities 11,658 14,250 11,408 14,907 15,399 Shareholders’ equity 145,030 146,152 143,760 149,237 147,346 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,067,010 $ 1,128,943 $ 1,177,448 $ 1,200,509 $ 1,208,025

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $146.5 million, or 15.6%, from $938.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $791.7 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily related to a reduction of $84.3 million in money market deposits and a reduction of $66.1 million in interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases of $6.6 million in savings and non-interest-bearing demand deposits categories, collectively.

The Company continues to focus on the maintenance, development, and expansion of its deposit base strategically with its funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on serving the needs of its communities to provide a long-term relationship base to efficiently compete for and retain deposits in its market.

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Demand: Non-interest-bearing $ 56,731 $ 54,712 $ 60,320 $ 53,849 $ 53,365 Interest-bearing 270,532 302,468 335,411 336,645 329,372 Savings 54,184 54,074 56,342 50,582 51,011 Money market 301,165 328,324 346,023 385,480 359,040 Time 109,082 114,859 114,592 111,603 114,916 Total deposits $ 791,694 $ 854,437 $ 912,688 $ 938,159 $ 907,704

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $806.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $903.0 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in a net decrease of $97.0 million, or 10.6%, for the period driven by higher loan payoffs and paydowns during the period primarily in the commercial loan category. Loans held-for-sale amounted to $13.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $33.2 million at September 30, 2021. The decline in loans held-for-sale was primarily related to the sale in the December 31, 2021 quarter of three commercial loans totaling $18.9 million. Average loan balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $821.1 million as compared to $933.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $112.6 million or 12.1%.

At June 30, 2022, gross loans, which excludes loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolios, with commercial loans accounting for 73.2% and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.6% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 2.8% and consumer loans represented 2.4% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, primarily reflected decreases of $29.5 million in commercial loans, $11.2 million in residential mortgage loans, and $4.7 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition, excluding loans held-for-sale.

(in thousands, unaudited) At quarter ended: 06/30/2022 03/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Residential mortgage $ 176,499 $ 177,669 $ 187,516 $ 198,710 $ 201,737 Construction and Development: Residential and commercial 20,459 25,558 56,876 61,492 61,484 Land 2,054 4,603 2,138 2,204 2,253 Total construction and development 22,513 30,161 59,014 63,696 63,737 Commercial: Commercial real estate 407,783 400,974 416,248 426,915 478,032 Farmland 15,348 15,624 15,582 10,297 10,335 Multi-family 54,879 54,788 54,448 66,332 66,725 Commercial and industrial 104,504 101,354 106,493 115,246 97,955 Other 13,955 7,978 7,433 10,954 10,896 Total commercial 596,469 580,718 600,204 629,744 663,943 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 12,432 12,283 13,174 13,491 12,822 Second mortgages 4,605 4,969 5,384 5,884 7,039 Other 2,182 2,237 2,282 2,299 2,372 Total consumer 19,219 19,489 20,840 21,674 22,233 Total loans 814,700 808,037 867,574 913,824 951,650 Deferred loan costs, net 566 574 667 629 685 Allowance for loan losses (9,309 ) (9,301 ) (10,037 ) (11,472 ) (11,600 ) Loans Receivable, net $ 805,957 $ 799,310 $ 858,204 $ 902,981 $ 940,735

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $130.9 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, totaled $1.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $3.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due a partial charge-off of $1.4 million related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan. The partial charge-off was the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of classified loan values and is reflective of changes in current market and economic conditions. Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans were $5.8 million at June 30, 2022, and $17.6 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily related to two TDR commercial real estate loans totaling $11.4 million that were sold during the December 31, 2021 period.

At June 30, 2022, NPAs totaled $6.2 million, or 0.61% of total assets, as compared with $8.7 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The decrease in NPAs is due to the decrease in non-accrual loans as described above.

OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $4.8 million at June 30, 2022 and $5.0 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the OREO property, NPAs totaled $1.5 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $3.7 million, or 0.31% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data: (dollars in thousands, unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended: 06/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 Non-accrual loans $ 1,075 $ 1,101 $ 1,790 $ 3,697 $ 23,547 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 401 3 - - 212 Total non-performing loans 1,476 1,104 1,790 3,697 23,759 OREO 4,763 4,961 4,961 4,961 4,961 Total NPAs $ 6,239 $ 6,065 $ 6,751 $ 8,658 $ 28,720 Performing TDR loans $ 5,753 $ 5,787 $ 6,310 $ 17,601 $ 23,352 NPAs / total assets 0.61 % 0.55 % 0.59 % 0.72 % 2.42 % Non-performing loans / total loans 0.18 % 0.14 % 0.21 % 0.40 % 2.50 % Net charge-offs $ (8 ) $ 736 $ 1,436 $ 10,754 $ 1,001 Net charge-offs /average loans(1) (0.00 %) 0.35 % 0.63 % 4.61 % 0.41 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.14 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.26 % 1.22 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 630.7 % 842.5 % 560.7 % 310.3 % 48.8 % Total assets $ 1,029,553 $ 1,103,596 $ 1,153,200 $ 1,209,143 $ 1,185,744 Total gross loans 814,700 808,037 867,574 913,824 951,650 Average net loans 811,829 846,420 899,430 933,727 955,012 Allowance for loan losses 9,309 9,301 10,037 11,472 11,600

_________________

(1) Annualized.



The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022 amounted to $9.3 million, or 1.14% of total gross loans, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.26% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decline reflected a $2.2 million charge off during the March 31, 2022 period and the overall decline in total loans at June 30, 2022 of $99.1 million compared to September 30, 2021.

Capital

At June 30, 2022 the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $145.3 million, or 14.1% of total assets, compared to $142.2 million, or 11.8% of total assets at September 30, 2021, which continues to exceed all regulatory capital requirements. At June 30, 2022, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 18.79%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 15.33%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 18.79% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 19.87%. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32%.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern Bank”), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains a representative office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com . For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by the company; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; the impact of any change in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the outbreak of its variants on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and the effects on general economic conditions. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and there are high levels of unemployment for extended periods of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; due to fluctuation in interest rates, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 (in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from depository institutions $ 9,560 $ 99,670 Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 30,199 36,920 Total cash and cash equivalents 39,759 136,590 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 53,080 40,813 Equity securities, at fair value 1,412 1,500 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortizing cost 52,350 28,507 Restricted stock, at cost 6,027 7,776 Loans held-for-sale 13,863 33,199 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 805,957 902,981 Other real estate owned 4,763 4,961 Accrued interest receivable 3,671 3,512 Property and equipment, net 5,365 5,777 Deferred income taxes, net 3,975 3,530 Bank-owned life insurance 26,063 26,056 Other assets 13,268 13,941 Total assets $ 1,029,553 $ 1,209,143 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 56,731 $ 53,849 Interest-bearing 734,963 884,310 Total deposits 791,694 938,159 FHLB advances 60,000 90,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 24,934 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,388 1,022 Accrued interest payable 350 572 Other liabilities 4,831 12,288 Total liabilities 884,263 1,066,975 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,828,344 and 7,633,828 issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2022, and 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021 76 76 Additional paid in capital 85,838 85,524 Retained earnings 64,669 60,296 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (792 ) (901 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,638 ) 36 Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (2,863 ) (2,863 ) Total shareholders’ equity 145,290 142,168 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,029,553 $ 1,209,143





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30, (in thousands, except for share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 7,653 $ 8,895 $ 23,509 $ 28,040 Investment securities, taxable 588 378 1,564 1,046 Investment securities, tax-exempt 141 30 241 77 Dividends, restricted stock 80 110 246 370 Interest-bearing deposits 95 6 124 21 Total Interest and Dividend Income 8,557 9,419 25,684 29,554 Interest Expense Deposits 812 1,446 2,685 5,508 Short-term borrowings - - - 48 Long-term borrowings 158 461 578 1,614 Subordinated debt 294 383 1,016 1,149 Total Interest Expense 1,264 2,290 4,279 8,319 Net interest income 7,293 7,129 21,405 21,235 Provision for Loan Losses - - - 550 Net Interest Income after Provision for



7,293







7,129







21,405







20,685



Loan Losses Other Income Service charges and other fees 248 344 921 1,010 Rental income 48 55 148 163 Net gains on sale and call of investments - 165 - 779 Net gains on sale of loans 15 65 78 743 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 171 164 623 489 Total Other Income 482 793 1,770 3,184 Other Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,350 2,259 6,992 6,806 Occupancy expense 542 546 1,603 1,656 Federal deposit insurance premium 68 77 215 236 Advertising 33 12 97 76 Data processing 305 301 984 935 Professional fees 1,053 841 2,976 2,388 Other real estate owned expense, net 244 835 249 866 Pennsylvania shares tax 127 170 466 509 Other operating expenses 717 791 3,930 2,395 Total Other Expense 5,439 5,832 17,512 15,867 Income before income tax expense 2,336 2,090 5,663 8,002 Income tax expense 502 489 1,290 1,904 Net Income $ 1,834 $ 1,601 $ 4,373 $ 6,098 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.21 $ 0.58 $ 0.81 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,569,806 7,545,371 7,559,868 7,533,516 Diluted 7,574,266 7,546,200 7,560,605 7,534,068





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended Three Months

Ended (in thousands, except for share data) (annualized where applicable) 6/30/2022

3/31/2022

6/30/2021

(unaudited) Statements of Income Data Interest income $ 8,557 $ 8,304 $ 9,419 Interest expense 1,264 1,350 2,290 Net interest income 7,293 6,954 7,129 Provision for loan losses - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,293 6,954 7,129 Other income 482 561 793 Other expense 5,439 6,845 5,832 Income before income tax expense 2,336 670 2,090 Income tax expense 502 148 489 Net income $ 1,834 $ 522 $ 1,601 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.07 $ 0.21 Statements of Financial Condition Data (Period-End) Equity securities $ 1,412 $ 1,445 $ - Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 53,080 54,183 34,502 Investment securities held to maturity 52,350 48,512 31,795 Loans held-for-sale 13,863 13,244 - Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 805,957 799,310 940,735 Total assets 1,029,553 1,103,596 1,185,744 Deposits 791,694 854,437 907,704 FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 90,000 Subordinated debt 25,000 25,000 24,895 Shareholders’ equity 145,290 144,550 148,192 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ - $ - $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,569,806 7,554,955 7,545,371 Diluted 7,574,266 7,556,194 7,546,200 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.69 % 0.18 % 0.53 % Return on average equity 5.06 % 1.43 % 4.35 % Average equity / average assets 13.59 % 12.95 % 12.20 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 19.03 $ 18.95 $ 19.44 Non-Financial Information (Period-End) Common shareholders of record 371 373 380 Full-time equivalent staff 76 79 80

Investor Contacts:

Joseph D. Gangemi

Corporate Investor Relations

610-695-3676

Investor Relations Contact:

Nathanial Jordan

610-695-3646