Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Operating Results

PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2022. Net income amounted to $1.8 million, or $0.24 per fully diluted common share, compared with $1.6 million, or $0.21 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.69% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.53% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 5.06% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared with 4.35% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, net income amounted to $4.4 million, or $0.58 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $6.1 million, or $0.81 per fully diluted common share, for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Annualized ROAA was 0.52% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to 0.67% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, and annualized ROAE was 4.02% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared with 5.61% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Statement of Income Highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2022

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased 27 basis points to 2.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The increase was driven by a reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets.
  • Total interest expense decreased $1.0 million, or 44.8%, to $1.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which resulted primarily from the reduction of costs on interest-bearing deposits.
  • The Company did not record a provision for loan losses during the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Linked Quarter Financial Ratios     
(unaudited)     
      
As of or for the quarter ended:6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Return on average assets (1)0.69%0.18%0.69% (2.06%)  0.53%
Return on average equity (1)5.06%1.43%5.61% (16.59%) 4.35%
Net interest margin (1)2.97%2.81%2.78% 2.61%  2.70%
Loans / deposits ratio102.91%94.57%95.06% 97.41% 104.84%
Shareholders’ equity / total assets14.11%13.11%12.54% 11.76% 12.50%
Efficiency ratio (2)70.0%91.1%66.3% 68.7% 73.6%
Book value per common share$19.03 $18.95 $18.97 $18.65 $19.44 

_________________
(1)   Annualized.
(2)   3/31/2022 quarter includes the impact of a valuation allowance adjustment related to a held-for-sale commercial real estate loan.

Linked Quarter Income Statement Data     
(unaudited)     
(in thousands, except share and per share data)     
      
For the quarter ended:6/30/20223/31/202212/31/2021 9/30/2021 6/30/2021
Net interest income$7,293$6,954$7,158$6,825 $7,129
Provision for loan losses - - - 10,626  -
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 7,293 6,954 7,158 (3,801) 7,129
Other income 482 561 727 579  793
Other expense 5,439 6,845 5,228 5,084  5,832
Income (loss) before income tax expense 2,336 670 2,657 (8,306) 2,090
Income tax expense (benefit) 502 148 640 (2,116) 489
Net income (loss)$1,834$522$2,017$(6,190)$1,601
Earnings (loss) per common share     
Basic 0.24 0.07 0.27 (0.82) 0.21
Diluted 0.24 0.07 0.27 (0.82) 0.21
Weighted average common shares outstanding     
Basic 7,569,806 7,554,955 7,551,606 7,548,958  7,545,371
Diluted 7,574,266 7,556,194 7,553,208 7,550,766  7,546,200
            

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $164,000, or 2.3%, from $7.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, NIM increased by 27 basis points to 2.97%, as compared to 2.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a reduction in interest expense as the cost of borrowings decreased by 58 basis points and interest-bearing deposits decreased by 25 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 33 basis points compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The overall reduction of interest-bearing liabilities was offset in part by a 9 basis point reduction of interest-earning assets compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Net interest income was $21.4 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, an increase of $170,000, or 0.8%, from $21.2 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, NIM increased by 23 basis points to 2.85%, as compared to 2.62% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. Consistent with the current quarter, this increase was primarily driven by the 42 basis point decrease in cost of interest-bearing deposits compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The cost of borrowings decreased by 18 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 47 basis points compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021.

Interest Income

For the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, total interest income was $8.6 million and $9.4 million, respectively. Total interest income decreased for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the decrease in average loan balances of $146.5 million.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, total interest income was $25.7 million, a decrease of $3.9 million or 13.1%, from $29.6 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The average balance of our total loans decreased $133.1 million, or 13.3%, for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021, while the average yield on loans decreased by 12 basis points for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the same period in fiscal year 2021. The decrease in average total loan volume was primarily due to increased paydowns and payoff activity. During the nine months ended June 30, 2022 compared to the same period in fiscal year 2021, the volume-related factors during the period contributed to a decrease in interest income on loans of $1.2 million, while the rate-related factors decreased interest income on loans by $3.3 million.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, interest expense decreased by $1.0 million, or 44.8%, to $1.3 million, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense is primarily attributable to interest rate related factors, as the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities in the current quarter fell 33 basis points to 0.59% compared to 0.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Total interest expense decreased by $4.0 million, or 48.6%, to $4.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $8.3 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to rate related factors. The annualized average rate on total interest-bearing liabilities decreased to 0.63% for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, from 1.10% for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. This decrease primarily reflects a decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits of 42 basis points and a decrease in the average rate of borrowings of 18 basis points. The decrease in the average rate of interest-bearing deposits consisted of a 50 basis points decrease in the average rate of certificates of deposit, a 55 basis points decrease in the average rate of money market accounts and a 17 basis points decrease in average rate of other interest-bearing deposit accounts.

Other Income

Other income decreased $311,000, or 39.2%, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease in other income was primarily due to a decrease in net gains on sale of investments and loans by $215,000 to $15,000 for quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $230,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. In addition, service charges and other fees decreased by $96,000 during quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022, total other income decreased $1.4 million, or 44.4%, to $1.8 million compared to $3.2 million the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily the result of a $1.4 million decrease in net gains on sale of investments and loans.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 decreased $393,000, or 6.7%, to $5.4 million when compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $591,000 in other real estate owned (“OREO”) expense, partially offset by an increase of $212,000 in professional fees. The increase in professional fees was primarily due to legal fees associated with loan workouts and disclosure and other matters concerning nonperforming loans. Also, during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company adjusted the carrying value of the OREO property by $198,000 based on a negotiated sales price. A purchase agreement has been executed and is currently under a due diligence period, and is expected to settle during the fourth fiscal quarter.

Other expense for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, increased $1.6 million, or 10.4%, when compared to the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increased valuation allowance of $359,000 recorded during the March 31, 2022 period and $1.3 million in real estate tax expense on loans held for sale.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $502,000 during the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $489,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the quarters ended June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 were 21.5% and 23.4%, respectively.

For the nine months ended June 30, 2022 income tax expense decreased by $614,000, or 32.2%, to $1.3 million from $1.9 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2021. The effective tax rates for the Company for the nine months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were 22.8% and 23.8%, respectively.

Statement of Condition Highlights at June 30, 2022

  • Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 0.61% and 0.72% of total assets at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Non-performing loans (“NPLs”) were 0.18% and 0.40% of total loans at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.
  • Total assets were $1.0 billion at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $179.6 million, or 14.9%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a $97.0 million decline in net loans receivable driven by payoffs and pay downs during the nine month period, and a $19.3 million decrease in loans held-for-sale.
  • Total liabilities were $884.3 million at June 30, 2022, a decrease of $184.5 million, or 17.3%, compared to September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease of $146.5 million in total deposits, and the repayment of a $30.0 million FHLB advance. The prior reduction in deposits were in line with the Bank’s overall funding strategy to reduce excess balance sheet cash and better match funding needs.
  • Book value per common share amounted to $19.03 at June 30, 2022, compared to $18.65 at September 30, 2021.

Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data     
(in thousands, unaudited)     
At the quarter ended:6/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/2021
Cash and due from depository institutions$9,560$49,674 104,568$99,670$90,441
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 30,199 72,349 30,336 36,920 14,513
Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 53,080 54,183 41,718 40,813 34,502
Equity securities 1,412 1,445 1,491 1,500 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 52,350 48,512 39,045 28,507 31,795
Restricted stock, at cost 6,027 6,462 6,294 7,776 7,896
Loans held-for-sale 13,863 13,244 13,616 33,199 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 805,957 799,310 858,203 902,981 940,735
Other real estate owned 4,763 4,961 4,961 4,961 4,961
Accrued interest receivable 3,671 3,478 3,394 3,512 3,370
Property and equipment, net 5,365 5,486 5,635 5,777 5,902
Deferred income taxes, net 3,975 3,632 3,461 3,530 3,389
Bank-owned life insurance 26,063 25,896 26,224 26,056 25,889
Other assets 13,268 14,964 14,254 13,941 22,351
Total assets$1,029,553$1,103,596$1,153,200$1,209,143$1,185,744
Deposits$791,694$854,437$912,688$938,159$907,704
FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 60,000 90,000 90,000
Secured borrowings     
Subordinated debt 25,000 25,000 24,974 24,934 24,895
Other liabilities 7,569 19,609 10,981 13,882 14,953
Shareholders’ equity 145,290 144,550 144,557 142,168 148,192
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,029,553$1,103,596$1,153,200$1,209,143$1,185,744
           


Condensed Consolidated      
Average Statement of Condition     
(in thousands, unaudited)     
      
For the quarter ended:6/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/2021
Investment securities$113,539$97,697$82,126$75,004$71,811
Interest-bearing cash accounts 48,161 36,452 32,775 26,339 16,914
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 811,829 846,420 899,430 933,727 955,012
All other assets 93,481 148,374 163,117 165,439 164,288
Total assets$1,067,010$1,128,943$1,177,448$1,200,509$1,208,025
Non-interest-bearing deposits$57,479$54,501$54,092$51,534$52,799
Interest-bearing deposits 767,843 829,050 876,269 869,914 868,099
FHLB advances 60,000 60,000 66,847 90,000 99,505
Other short-term borrowings - - 120 - -
Subordinated debt 25,000 24,990 24,952 24,917 24,877
Other liabilities 11,658 14,250 11,408 14,907 15,399
Shareholders’ equity 145,030 146,152 143,760 149,237 147,346
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,067,010$1,128,943$1,177,448$1,200,509$1,208,025
           

Deposits

Total deposits decreased $146.5 million, or 15.6%, from $938.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $791.7 million at June 30, 2022. The decrease in deposits was primarily related to a reduction of $84.3 million in money market deposits and a reduction of $66.1 million in interest bearing demand deposits, partially offset by increases of $6.6 million in savings and non-interest-bearing demand deposits categories, collectively.

The Company continues to focus on the maintenance, development, and expansion of its deposit base strategically with its funding requirements and liquidity needs, with an emphasis on serving the needs of its communities to provide a long-term relationship base to efficiently compete for and retain deposits in its market.

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.

(in thousands, unaudited)     
At quarter ended:6/30/20223/31/202212/31/20219/30/20216/30/2021
Demand:     
Non-interest-bearing$56,731$54,712$60,320$53,849$53,365
Interest-bearing 270,532 302,468 335,411 336,645 329,372
Savings 54,184 54,074 56,342 50,582 51,011
Money market 301,165 328,324 346,023 385,480 359,040
Time 109,082 114,859 114,592 111,603 114,916
Total deposits$791,694$854,437$912,688$938,159$907,704
           

Loans

Total net loans amounted to $806.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $903.0 million at September 30, 2021, resulting in a net decrease of $97.0 million, or 10.6%, for the period driven by higher loan payoffs and paydowns during the period primarily in the commercial loan category. Loans held-for-sale amounted to $13.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $33.2 million at September 30, 2021. The decline in loans held-for-sale was primarily related to the sale in the December 31, 2021 quarter of three commercial loans totaling $18.9 million. Average loan balances for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, totaled $821.1 million as compared to $933.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, representing a decrease of $112.6 million or 12.1%.

At June 30, 2022, gross loans, which excludes loans held-for-sale, remained weighted toward two primary components: the commercial and core residential portfolios, with commercial loans accounting for 73.2% and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 21.6% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. Construction and development loans amounted to 2.8% and consumer loans represented 2.4% of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at June 30, 2022, compared to September 30, 2021, primarily reflected decreases of $29.5 million in commercial loans, $11.2 million in residential mortgage loans, and $4.7 million in construction and development loans.

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition, excluding loans held-for-sale.

(in thousands, unaudited)     
At quarter ended: 06/30/2022  03/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Residential mortgage$176,499 $177,669 $187,516 $198,710 $201,737 
Construction and Development:     
Residential and commercial 20,459  25,558  56,876  61,492  61,484 
Land 2,054  4,603  2,138  2,204  2,253 
Total construction and development 22,513  30,161  59,014  63,696  63,737 
Commercial:     
Commercial real estate 407,783  400,974  416,248  426,915  478,032 
Farmland 15,348  15,624  15,582  10,297  10,335 
Multi-family 54,879  54,788  54,448  66,332  66,725 
Commercial and industrial 104,504  101,354  106,493  115,246  97,955 
Other 13,955  7,978  7,433  10,954  10,896 
Total commercial 596,469  580,718  600,204  629,744  663,943 
Consumer:     
Home equity lines of credit 12,432  12,283  13,174  13,491  12,822 
Second mortgages 4,605  4,969  5,384  5,884  7,039 
Other 2,182  2,237  2,282  2,299  2,372 
Total consumer 19,219  19,489  20,840  21,674  22,233 
Total loans 814,700  808,037  867,574  913,824  951,650 
Deferred loan costs, net 566  574  667  629  685 
Allowance for loan losses (9,309) (9,301) (10,037) (11,472) (11,600)
Loans Receivable, net$805,957 $799,310 $858,204 $902,981 $940,735 
                

At June 30, 2022, the Company had $130.9 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans, excluding loans held-for-sale, totaled $1.1 million at June 30, 2022, and $3.7 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease in non-accrual loans was primarily due a partial charge-off of $1.4 million related to one non-accrual commercial and industrial loan. The partial charge-off was the result of the ongoing monitoring and evaluation of classified loan values and is reflective of changes in current market and economic conditions. Performing troubled debt restructured (“TDR”) loans were $5.8 million at June 30, 2022, and $17.6 million at September 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily related to two TDR commercial real estate loans totaling $11.4 million that were sold during the December 31, 2021 period.

At June 30, 2022, NPAs totaled $6.2 million, or 0.61% of total assets, as compared with $8.7 million, or 0.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2021. The decrease in NPAs is due to the decrease in non-accrual loans as described above.

OREO, which is comprised of one commercial real estate property, totaled $4.8 million at June 30, 2022 and $5.0 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the OREO property, NPAs totaled $1.5 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at June 30, 2022, and $3.7 million, or 0.31% of total assets, at September 30, 2021.

Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:    
      
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)     
As of or for the quarter ended: 06/30/2022  3/31/2022  12/31/2021  9/30/2021  6/30/2021 
Non-accrual loans$1,075 $1,101 $1,790 $3,697 $23,547 
Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 401  3  -  -  212 
Total non-performing loans 1,476  1,104  1,790  3,697  23,759 
OREO 4,763  4,961  4,961  4,961  4,961 
Total NPAs$6,239 $6,065 $6,751 $8,658 $28,720 
Performing TDR loans$5,753 $5,787 $6,310 $17,601 $23,352 
      
NPAs / total assets 0.61% 0.55% 0.59% 0.72% 2.42%
Non-performing loans / total loans 0.18% 0.14% 0.21% 0.40% 2.50%
Net charge-offs$(8)$736 $1,436 $10,754 $1,001 
Net charge-offs /average loans(1) (0.00%) 0.35% 0.63% 4.61% 0.41%
Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.14% 1.15% 1.16% 1.26% 1.22%
Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 630.7% 842.5% 560.7% 310.3% 48.8%
      
Total assets$1,029,553 $1,103,596 $1,153,200 $1,209,143 $1,185,744 
Total gross loans 814,700  808,037  867,574  913,824  951,650 
Average net loans 811,829  846,420  899,430  933,727  955,012 
Allowance for loan losses 9,309  9,301  10,037  11,472  11,600 

_________________
(1)   Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2022 amounted to $9.3 million, or 1.14% of total gross loans, compared to $11.5 million, or 1.26% of total gross loans, at September 30, 2021. The Company did not record a provision for loan losses for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $10.6 million provision for loan losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The decline reflected a $2.2 million charge off during the March 31, 2022 period and the overall decline in total loans at June 30, 2022 of $99.1 million compared to September 30, 2021.

Capital

At June 30, 2022 the Company’s total shareholders’ equity amounted to $145.3 million, or 14.1% of total assets, compared to $142.2 million, or 11.8% of total assets at September 30, 2021, which continues to exceed all regulatory capital requirements. At June 30, 2022, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 18.79%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 15.33%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 18.79% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 19.87%. At September 30, 2021, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.13%, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.14%, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 16.13% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.32%.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association (“Malvern Bank”), an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect, and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains a representative office in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base. 

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses, and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by the company; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; the impact of any change in the FDIC insurance assessment rate or the rules and regulations related to the calculation of the FDIC insurance assessment amount; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s Annual Report Filed on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the outbreak of its variants on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus and its variants can be controlled and the effects on general economic conditions. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; the economy , and particularly commercial real estate markets may be affected; there may be high levels of unemployment , loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and there are high levels of unemployment for extended periods of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially commercial real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; due to fluctuation in interest rates, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.


MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION     
      
  June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021
(in thousands, except for share data) (unaudited)   
ASSETS     
Cash and due from depository institutions$9,560  $99,670 
Interest bearing deposits in depository institutions 30,199   36,920 
Total cash and cash equivalents 39,759   136,590 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 53,080   40,813 
Equity securities, at fair value 1,412   1,500 
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortizing cost 52,350   28,507 
Restricted stock, at cost 6,027   7,776 
Loans held-for-sale 13,863   33,199 
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 805,957   902,981 
Other real estate owned 4,763   4,961 
Accrued interest receivable 3,671   3,512 
Property and equipment, net 5,365   5,777 
Deferred income taxes, net 3,975   3,530 
Bank-owned life insurance 26,063   26,056 
Other assets 13,268   13,941 
Total assets$1,029,553  $1,209,143 
LIABILITIES     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$56,731  $53,849 
Interest-bearing 734,963   884,310 
Total deposits 791,694   938,159 
FHLB advances 60,000   90,000 
Subordinated debt 25,000   24,934 
Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 2,388   1,022 
Accrued interest payable 350   572 
Other liabilities 4,831   12,288 
Total liabilities 884,263   1,066,975 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY     
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,828,344 and 7,633,828 issued and outstanding, respectively, at June 30, 2022, and 7,816,832 and 7,622,316 issued and outstanding, respectively, at September 30, 2021 76   76 
Additional paid in capital 85,838   85,524 
Retained earnings 64,669   60,296 
Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (792)  (901)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (1,638)  36 
Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares at June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021 (2,863)  (2,863)
Total shareholders’ equity 145,290   142,168 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,029,553  $1,209,143 
        


MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME     
             
  Three Months Ended June 30, Nine Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except for share data)  2022  2021  2022  2021
(unaudited)            
Interest and Dividend Income            
Loans, including fees $7,653 $8,895 $23,509 $28,040
Investment securities, taxable  588  378  1,564  1,046
Investment securities, tax-exempt  141  30  241  77
Dividends, restricted stock  80  110  246  370
Interest-bearing deposits  95  6  124  21
Total Interest and Dividend Income  8,557  9,419  25,684  29,554
Interest Expense            
Deposits  812  1,446  2,685  5,508
Short-term borrowings  -  -  -  48
Long-term borrowings  158  461  578  1,614
Subordinated debt  294  383  1,016  1,149
Total Interest Expense  1,264  2,290  4,279  8,319
Net interest income  7,293  7,129  21,405  21,235
Provision for Loan Losses  -  -  -  550
Net Interest Income after Provision for   

7,293

  

7,129

  

21,405

  

20,685

Loan Losses
Other Income             
Service charges and other fees  248  344  921  1,010
Rental income  48  55  148  163
Net gains on sale and call of investments  -  165  -  779
Net gains on sale of loans  15  65  78  743
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance  171  164  623  489
Total Other Income  482  793  1,770  3,184
Other Expense            
Salaries and employee benefits  2,350  2,259  6,992  6,806
Occupancy expense  542  546  1,603  1,656
Federal deposit insurance premium  68  77  215  236
Advertising  33  12  97  76
Data processing  305  301  984  935
Professional fees  1,053  841  2,976  2,388
Other real estate owned expense, net  244  835  249  866
Pennsylvania shares tax  127  170  466  509
Other operating expenses  717  791  3,930  2,395
Total Other Expense  5,439  5,832  17,512  15,867
Income before income tax expense  2,336  2,090  5,663  8,002
Income tax expense  502  489  1,290  1,904
Net Income $1,834 $1,601 $4,373 $6,098
Earnings per common share            
Basic $0.24 $0.21 $0.58 $0.81
Diluted $0.24 $0.21 $0.58 $0.81
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding            
Basic  7,569,806  7,545,371  7,559,868  7,533,516
Diluted  7,574,266  7,546,200  7,560,605  7,534,068
             


MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA
         
 Three Months
Ended		 Three Months
Ended		 Three Months
Ended
(in thousands, except for share data) (annualized where applicable)  6/30/2022
  3/31/2022
  6/30/2021
(unaudited)        
Statements of Income Data        
Interest income$8,557  $8,304  $9,419 
Interest expense 1,264   1,350   2,290 
Net interest income 7,293   6,954   7,129 
Provision for loan losses -   -   - 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,293   6,954   7,129 
Other income 482   561   793 
Other expense 5,439   6,845   5,832 
Income before income tax expense 2,336   670   2,090 
Income tax expense 502   148   489 
Net income$1,834  $522  $1,601 
Earnings (per Common Share)        
Basic$0.24  $0.07  $0.21 
Diluted$0.24  $0.07  $0.21 
Statements of Financial Condition Data (Period-End)        
Equity securities$1,412  $1,445  $- 
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 53,080   54,183   34,502 
Investment securities held to maturity 52,350   48,512   31,795 
Loans held-for-sale 13,863   13,244   - 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 805,957   799,310   940,735 
Total assets 1,029,553   1,103,596   1,185,744 
Deposits 791,694   854,437   907,704 
FHLB advances 60,000   60,000   90,000 
Subordinated debt 25,000   25,000   24,895 
Shareholders’ equity 145,290   144,550   148,192 
Common Shares Dividend Data         
Cash dividends$-  $-  $- 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic 7,569,806   7,554,955   7,545,371 
Diluted 7,574,266   7,556,194   7,546,200 
Operating Ratios        
Return on average assets 0.69%  0.18%  0.53%
Return on average equity 5.06%  1.43%  4.35%
Average equity / average assets 13.59%  12.95%  12.20%
Book value per common share (period-end)$19.03  $18.95  $19.44 
Non-Financial Information (Period-End)        
Common shareholders of record 371   373   380 
Full-time equivalent staff 76   79   80 
            

