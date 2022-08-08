Free Flow, Inc. (FFLO) Announces Expanding Revenue Streams with New Scrap Metal Purchase Agreement

King George, VA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Free Flow, Inc. (OTCQB: FFLO), with subsidiaries in the automotive, scrap metals, and investment sectors, today announced a new 12-month scrap metal purchasing agreement with Fuji Mountain Electrical Devices (Fuji) with a target of approximately 50,000 lbs. of scrap metal per week, resulting in projected annual revenues of over $1,000,000 from this agreement alone.

Fuji has already received two loads of scrap metal to run sample tests before the purchase contract was executed. The agreement can be extended for another 12-month period at the option of the client with notification to Free Flow, Inc. before the first 12-month term has expired. Pricing will be determined by the international published price index as reported by COMEX (Commodity Exchange Inc.) or the LME (the London Metal Exchange) on the date of supply order.

Mr. Sabir Saleem, Chief Executive Officer of Free Flow Inc., commented, "As we continue to target acquisitions for accelerated growth, we will also prioritize revenue growth from operations, and this agreement provides another revenue stream for the Company.”

Free Flow, Inc. has recently updated its Offering Memorandum, which can be viewed on its website, www.FreeFlowPLC.com, at http://www.freeflowplc.com/offering-memorandum/.

ABOUT FREE FLOW, INC.

Free Flow, Inc., traded under the stock ticker symbol “FFLO”, is a Delaware company that creates and acquires operating subsidiaries with the goal of manufacturing and selling products and services. Through its current subsidiaries, the Company provides OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) recycled auto parts and supplies from a warehousing and shipping facility on its 19-plus acre facility in King George, Virginia. Every year, approximately eleven million cars are scrapped and end up in salvage yards for reprocessing. FFLO helps to reduce the carbon footprint involved in the production of new parts and steel products through the sales of recycled auto parts and supplies.

