English Finnish

EEZY PLC --- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE --- 8 AUGUST 2022 AT 15.45

Eezy Plc: change in management team

HR Director Hanna Lehto, a member of Eezy's management team, will start maternity leave. Director Mikko Innanen will act as her substitute and as a member of the management team. Innanen will also continue in his role as the development director.





Further information: