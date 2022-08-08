Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market Analysis Report 2022

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Technology, By Design, By End User, By Offering and Services), By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electrostatic precipitator market is expected to grow at a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2027

Factors such as growing environmental concerns and stringent air pollution regulations around the globe are driving the growth of the global electrostatic precipitator market.

High-end investments by the market players to provide clean air and maintain the air quality by the government authorities to counter the particulate matter produced via the cement industry are expected to propel the market growth in the coming years.



The global electrostatic precipitator market is segmented into technology, design, end user, offering, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on regional analysis, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

High demand for paper-based products from the packaging, printing, and advertisement sectors and growing presence of various thermal, cement, and steel power plants and chemical manufacturers in the region are expected to drive the growth of the global electrostatic precipitator market.



Major players operating in the global electrostatic precipitator market are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Mutares AG, ELEX AG, FLsmidth & Co. A/S, Feida Group Company Limited, KC Cottrell Co., Ltd., Hamon Group, Beltran Technologies Inc., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Thermax Limited, and others.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global electrostatic precipitator market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global electrostatic precipitator market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global electrostatic precipitator market based on technology, design, end user, offering, region, and company.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global electrostatic precipitator market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global electrostatic precipitator market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global electrostatic precipitator market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global electrostatic precipitator market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global electrostatic precipitator market.

Key Target Audience:

Electrostatic precipitator manufacturing companies

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to electrostatic precipitator

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global electrostatic precipitator market.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Mutares AG.

ELEX AG

FLsmidth & Co. A/S

Feida Group Company Limited

KC Cottrell Co., Ltd.

Hamon Group

Beltran Technologies Inc.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Thermax Limited

Report Scope:



Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Technology:

Dry

Wet

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Design:

Plate

Tubular

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By End User:

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Metals & Mining

Power Generation

Manufacturing

Cement

Marine

Others

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Offering:

Hardware & Software

Services

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Iraq

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1nz2p



