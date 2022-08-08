The Tire Retreading Market is expected to grow by $ 422.19 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tire Retreading Market in the US 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313051/?utm_source=GNW

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the tire retreading market in the US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country’s market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the lower cost of tire retreading, increasing number of M&A activities, and environmental benefits associated with tire retreading.

The tire retreading market in the US analysis includes type and consumption pattern segment and geographic landscape.



The tire retreading market in the US is segmented as below:

By Type

• Pre-cure

• Mold cure

• Consumption Pattern

• Domestic consumption

• Export



This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the tire retreading market in the US growth during the next few years. Also, rising demand for premium quality retreading and a high number of warranty-less vehicles will push demand for retreads will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tire retreading markets in the US vendors including Aviation Tires and Treads LLC, Best One Tire, and Service, Blacks Tire and Auto Service, Bob Sumerel Tire, Boulevard Tire Center, CraftTire Inc., Desser Holdings LLC, Dorsey Tire, Kilgore Tire Center, Les Schwab Tire Centers, McCarthy Tire, McWhorter’s Tire Co, New Pride Tire, Inc., Parrish Tire Co., Redburn Tire Co., Southern Tire Mart, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., Tredroc Tire Services, WILKERSON CO INC., and Ziegler Tire. Also, the tire retreading market in the US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

