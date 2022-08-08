Alaunos Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (“Alaunos” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TCRT), today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022, before the open of U.S. markets. Following the announcement, the Company will host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and review the financial results.



Register for the live webcast using the link here or by visiting the “Investors” section of the Alaunos website at www.alaunos.com. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. After the live webcast, the event will be archived on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days after the call.

Alaunos is a clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, focused on developing T-cell receptor (TCR) therapies based on its proprietary, non-viral Sleeping Beauty gene transfer technology and its TCR library targeting shared tumor-specific hotspot mutations in key oncogenic genes including KRAS, TP53 and EGFR. The Company has clinical and strategic collaborations with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute. For more information, please visit www.alaunos.com.

