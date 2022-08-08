The Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market is expected to grow by $ 629.01 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.61% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313050/?utm_source=GNW

61% during the forecast period. Our report on the animal feed vitamin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rising emphasis on inorganic growth, health benefits of animal feed vitamins, and an increase in the production of animal feed.

The animal feed vitamin market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The animal feed vitamin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Poultry

• Swine

• Ruminants

• Aquaculture

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in R&D expenditure as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed vitamin market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for animal feed premixes and increasing demand for chicken meat will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the animal feed vitamin market covers the following areas:

• Animal feed vitamin market sizing

• Animal feed vitamin market forecast

• Animal feed vitamin market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position. In line with this, treport provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal feed vitamin market vendors that include Alltech Inc., AMORVET, Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd, Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd., Cargill Inc., Farmann GmbH, Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd., HELM AG, Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Northern Nutrition, SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH, SHV Holdings NV, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Total Feeds Inc., Vilofoss AS, Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd., and Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd. Also, the animal feed vitamin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

