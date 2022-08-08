Antibiotics Market Size to hit US$ 60.99 billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR 3.5% | Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antibiotics market is expected to clock US$ ~60.99 billion by 2030 owing to increasing use of antibiotics due to rise in the incidence of infectious and chronic diseases.

Market Driver

The global antibiotics market is projected to experience growth by the growing number of public-private partnerships, where governmental bodies contribute financing and cutting-edge R&D methods to companies creating antibiotics. For instance, the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP) and Evotec AG announced a public-private partnership in March 2019, in order to create first-in-class antibiotics for the treatment of bacterial infections that are resistant to existing antibiotics.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 40.0 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 60.99 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 4.8% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Drug Class, Drug Origin, Spectrum, Distribution Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from ‘By Drug Class Segmentation’

Based on the drug class, the global antibiotics market has been segmented into:

Penicillin

Cephalosporin

Aminoglycosides

Tetracycline

Macrolides

Fluoroquinolones

Sulfonamides

Others

The penicillin segment dominated the global market during forecast period owing to the highest prescription rate and the highest number of generic manufacturers in the market. Infections like pharyngitis, skin infections, bronchitis, gonorrhea, and ear infections are treated with these drugs as a first line of defense. After penicillin, cephalosporin and fluroqunilones emerged as the second-largest drug class segment, and it is anticipated to expand significantly over the course of the projected period owing to launch of new medications. Three cephalosporin medications are in the phase III of clinical testing and are planned to go on sale in the following three to four years. Additionally, it is anticipated that Shionogi's Fetroja (cefiderocol), which received U.S. FDA approval in November 2019, will boost the market share. Similarly, the Japanese PMDA's acceptance of Lasvic (lascufloxacin) and Wockhardt Ltd.'s submission of a new medication application in India will accelerate the expansion of the fluoroquinolones market.

It was expected that the emergence of COVID-19 will influence the cephalosporin market because different studies have compared various generations of cephalosporins to COVID-19 and found promising results. For instance, in the research study "Efficacy of Ceftazidime and Cefepime in Management of COVID-19 Patients: Single Center Report from Egypt," which was published on October 2021, it stated that the use of antibiotics for COVID-19 patients has demonstrated significant therapeutic benefits, especially with patients who have severe pneumonia. Both ceftazidime and cefepime showed excellent inhibitory efficacy against COVID-19, and it was determined that their repurposing for the symptomatic relief of mild and severe COVID-19 patients is highly beneficial.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on the regions, the global antibiotics market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America currently holds a dominant position in the antibiotics market and is anticipated to exhibit a similar trend over the forecast period due to the high demand and consumption of antibiotics in the region because of the high burden of infectious diseases and the growing ageing population. For instance, according to their October 2021 update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded 7,174 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) in the United States year 2020. The prevalence of TB was said to be highest among Hispanic or Latino people, who made up around 30% of all TB cases reported in the nation, according to the CDC. Thus, the occurrence of new TB cases in the nation is anticipated to increase the need for antibiotics in the area, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market.

Due to the high frequency and incidence of infectious diseases as well as the widespread availability of antibiotics, the United States shall occupy a significant share of the North America antibiotics market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the United Nations' 2019 World Population Ageing Highlight report, there were 53,340,00 geriatric people in the United States, 6,602,000 in Canada, and 9,462,000 in Mexico. It is anticipated that by 2050, there would be 84,813,000 people living in the United States, 11,436,000 in Canada, and 26,416,000 in Mexico.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the key players operating the market global antibiotics market include:

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sanofi S.A

Abbott Laboratories Inc

Merck & Co., Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Novartis International AG

Mylan N.V

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Allergan Plc

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd

Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Among others

Table of Content:

