Optimi Health To Launch Therapeutic Psilocybin Product In Partnership With Patient Advocate Thomas Hartle

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) (“Optimi” or the “Company”), a homegrown, Canadian company licensed by Health Canada to produce natural, scalable, and accessible psychedelic and functional mushrooms, as well as synthetic formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with psilocybin patient advocate, Thomas Hartle. The parties have agreed to produce a Canadian-grown and harvested natural therapeutic psilocybin product for use by approved patients.



“Honouring Thomas’s incredible optimism and appreciation for life with his own natural, Canadian-grown psilocybin product is something we will cherish as a company forever,” said Bill Ciprick, CEO of Optimi Health. “We share Thomas’s energy and passion for creating the perfect psilocybin experience, and we look forward to providing a vital service to Special Access Program patients while further demonstrating to regulators that psychedelic-assisted therapies can be integrated into our existing healthcare framework.”

A virtual press conference is scheduled for Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST where Optimi executives and Mr. Hartle will discuss details of the partnership and unveil the new product.

In commemoration of the two-year anniversary of Mr. Hartle being among Canada’s first applicants to be granted permission to undergo this ground-breaking treatment, Optimi has agreed to make a financial donation towards his newly established charitable enterprise. Further, the Company will donate the proceeds from product sales directly to Mr. Hartle’s charity for the purpose of facilitating patient access to psilocybin-assisted therapy.

“Honestly, until I started receiving my psilocybin-assisted therapy treatments two years ago, I wasn’t sure if I could handle the daily stress of knowing that I was dying,” said Hartle. “Having a therapeutic psilocybin product made in my honour, which I had never considered as a possibility, gives me pause to reflect on how many have lost their battles before ever experiencing the amazing benefits of psilocybin therapy. I am excited to be partnering with Optimi to provide that opportunity to the people who need it most, with the hope that they will receive the same life restoring gift that I have experienced.”

Hartle’s charitable vision will address equality and the inherent lack of access to psilocybin-assisted therapy for vulnerable and underserved populations, something Optimi sees as a critical component of the new partnership agreement.

“Vulnerable and underserved adults who are often excluded from the benefits of psilocybin therapy based on social, economic, gender, and racial factors beyond their control is a problem we need to solve,” added Ciprick. “Pain doesn’t discriminate, so hopefully our announcement with Thomas is a step in the right direction in addressing this urgent need.”

Mr. Hartle will provide more details on his charity at the August 10, 2022 virtual press conference.

To access the press conference or to receive an advanced media kit with product specifications, please contact Michael Kydd at michael@kyddergroup.com or 902.880.621.

Marketing Services

Optimi has also, effective on August 10, 2022, entered into a six-month service agreement with Native Ads, Inc., which will provide the Company with strategic digital media services, marketing and data analytics services. These can include sponsored articles and other advertising development, ad campaign analytics and media buying and distribution services.

The agreement is renewable at the Company's option.

ABOUT OPTIMI (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN)

Optimi Health Corp. is a Health Canada licensed, homegrown Canadian success story producing and supplying natural, EU-GMP grade psilocybin and synthetic psychedelic substances, as well as functional mushrooms that focus on the health and wellness markets. Built with the purpose of producing scalable, natural mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, the Company’s goal is to be the number one trusted, compassionate supplier of safe, natural EU-GMP psilocybin and synthetic psychedelics throughout the world. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi is engaged in the cultivation, extracting, processing and distribution of high quality functional and psychedelic mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet in Princeton, British Columbia.

ABOUT THOMAS HARTLE

Thomas Hartle is a 54-year-old husband, father, and IT professional who was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2016. Faced with the typical outcome of stage 4 cancer, Thomas experienced a debilitating level of anxiety over his future, as well as that of his family. This anxiety prompted him to explore new potential options for his treatment-resistant condition. In August of 2020, Thomas became the first Canadian to legally receive psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy.

Since that time, Thomas has experienced a substantial improvement in both his emotional wellbeing and his overall ability to once again enjoy the time he has with his family. He is currently advocating the use of this therapy while undergoing his regular cancer treatment regime.

