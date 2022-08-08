Windsor Fashions Kicks off Homecoming Season with Over 1,000 Dress Styles

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC , the leading on-trend fashion retailer for special occasions and all of life’s events, is introducing an assortment of over a thousand styles for Homecoming this year, including dresses, jumpsuits, rompers, wraps and accessories. Vibrant, saturated color and textures bring this dynamic collection to life, with materials ranging from sequins and glitter to satin and chiffon, creating a robust offering for every girl’s first formal event of the school year.



“At the core of Windsor’s narrative is the mission of creating an oasis that inspires and empowers women while they celebrate all of life’s most impactful moments,” said Catherine Seaton, VP of Marking at Windsor. “Homecoming is particularly momentous as it’s open to even more grades, so we have an expanded offering that appeals to our younger customers. It’s one of the first special occasions in a young woman’s life that she gets to dress up for, and we want to be a part of it.”

This year, Windsor is owning the long-awaited return to in-person Homecoming events by making fashion accessible to all, with over 550 dresses on the brand’s site that are under $50 and over 450 dresses in between $50 and $100. As the ultimate destination for girls looking to find their dream Homecoming look, Windsor offers a wide selection of short dresses and on-trend gowns in stunning hues and flattering silhouettes, as well as trend-forward shoes and accessories for completing any head-to-toe Homecoming look.

“This season, our selection captures a mix of traditional dresses that prove to be timeless favorites year over year, in addition to looks with new features and vibrant colors that we’ve noticed our customers increasingly gravitate towards. Some of the trends we’re most excited about are feathers, trains, ruffles, puff sleeves, bustiers, cutouts, and vibrant shades of electric blue and hot pink.”

While best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers a broad market assortment of occasion-based apparel that varies by market for all of life’s one-of-a-kind, annual and everyday events. Whether for school-based events like Homecoming and graduation, seasonal events like Halloween and New Year’s Eve, or everyday occasions like date night and brunch with the girls, Windsor provides a broad and inspiring selection of the latest trends.

Windsor’s 2022 Homecoming Dress collection is available in store and online at WindsorStore.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Windsor is your one-stop shop for women’s apparel and fashions to look and feel confident every day or at your next event, life milestone, or special occasion. This fashion destination never misses out on carrying the season’s latest dress styles and women’s clothing in the hottest trends like corset designs and cut-out details. Show off your unique style with Windsor’s assortment of casual dresses in flattering details like open back to backless and strapless to off-the-shoulder sleeves and formal dresses in romantic chiffons, silky satins, and lively colors from blue, white, red, pink, and green. Every girl wants a glam look for Homecoming 2022 so Windsor carries formal head-to-toe looks from homecoming dresses and heels to homecoming jewelry sets, clutches, and hair accessories for a picture-perfect style. This season’s wedding shop covers each cherished event from bachelorette outfits to bridal dresses, even if you’re looking to impress in wedding guest attire. Discover elegant gowns for formal parties, pretty graduation dresses, and unique birthday outfits when it's time to celebrate! Also, encounter the latest trends in clothing essentials like high-waist pants, midi skirts, women’s shorts, and all your favorite jeans and denim styles. Keep your look fresh with versatile jumpsuits and rompers, chic heels, trendy sandals, and cute dusters and kimonos guaranteed to get you noticed. Enjoy stylish finds from an updated assortment of women's workwear including blazers, skirts, and blouses to casual work-from-home outfits including joggers, women’s tops, and bodysuits. Windsor also carries vacation outfits like maxi dresses and bikinis to new trends like mesh and ruched clothing. Don’t forget to complete your wardrobe with jewelry , hats, handbags , and more on-trend accessories that you’ll want for the coming season. Always stylish, Windsor has your hottest head-to-toe looks. Visit us in-store or online at WindsorStore.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5a3dd937-fc74-443f-aa8d-feb147009618