Unparalleled Grand Opening for Pacific Communities Builders, Inc. in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After much anticipation, Pacific Wildflower had its grand opening on July 30, 2022, with many attractions such as Fresh off the Grill Taco Truck and homebuyer prizes. The event was a smashing success and concluded with Pacific Wildflower selling four homes within hours of opening, showcasing that buyers' demand for a superior product is still very strong.

Pacific Communities is grateful for its buyers who put their trust and savings in its product and applaud them for understanding that there is no better investment for them and their families than buying a new home.

Pacific Communities Builder is a respected and well-established developer with over 30 years of experience and over 5,000 homes delivered. In fact, Pacific Communities is the largest home builder in the Antelope Valley by land holdings and has been recently selected as Builder of the Year by the Building Industry Association Baldy View Chapter.

Through its Smart by DesignSM philosophy, Pacific Communities' homes feature space-efficient open floor plans, convenient downstairs bedrooms and baths, large entertainment lofts, vaulted ceilings, and gourmet kitchens with impressive islands.

Pacific Communities is extremely excited about the opportunity to repeat Wildflower's success at its next grand opening on 8.13.22 at 1 p.m. for the sister community Creekside Encore located in West Palmdale at 2105 Cork Oak Street Palmdale, CA 93551.

Pacific Creekside Encore will be the newest community to be built and stands apart from its competitors in terms of design and layout. As the interest list grows daily, prospective buyers are encouraged to learn more about Pacific Communities' products and design by visiting the website at PacificCommunities.com.

Contact:

Kendra Sanchez

Pacific Communities Builders, Inc.

Marketing Manager

kendra@pcbinc.com

949-560-7308

Related Images











Image 1: Pacific Wildflower Plan Model Home





Pacific Wildflower features 95 homes with unique modern style, great indoor/outdoor living spaces, and single and two-story open floorplans in Palmdale. These homes range from 2,179 to 3,230 square feet and up to five bedrooms.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment