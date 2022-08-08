Datasea Continues Business Momentum with Eight New Orders for Its Smart Push 5G Messaging Solution

BEIJING, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) ("Datasea" or the "Company"), incorporated in Nevada on September 2014, is a digital technology corporation engaged in three converging and innovative business segments: 5G messaging, acoustic intelligence, and smart city technology in China. Today, the Company announced that Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. ("Shuhai Zhangxun"), a subsidiary of the Chinese operating company contractually controlled by the Company, has received eight new purchase orders from companies including Hangzhou Yuefan Culture and Art Co., Ltd. Shuhai Zhangxun will provide Smart Push, a precision marketing solution powered by 5G messaging technology with broad applicability to serve companies of all sizes.



Due to the needs and requirements for precision marketing solution at an attractive rate, Smart Push is becoming a standard for all the right reasons: effectiveness, efficiency, speed, and affordability. Datasea has continued to press forward with the multiple channels such as direct sales and sales partners to secure new clients, and there has been a major increase in interest in the Smart Push. Companies and retailers from industries including technology, education, marketing, fitness, health care, beauty and more have implemented Smart Push.

Recently, Shuhai Zhangxun has added eight new enterprise clients, and they are from various industries including e-commerce, media, and advertising, demonstrating the wide applicability of Smart Push. Shuhai Zhangxun will provide them with customized monthly, quarterly, and annual service packages featuring text message and rich media message options. Enterprise clients prepay for the package and service they choose. Shuhai Zhangxun helps enterprise clients send personalized messages at scale to a captive audience and engage in one-on-one conversations that may lead to conversions, sales, and customer loyalty.

Commenting on today's announcement, Zhixin Liu, CEO of Datasea, stated, "Our 5G messaging business continues to expand and is accelerating. We are excited to add these respected customers and deliver solutions to help them with client acquisition and business growth. Benefiting from our sales model, we are able to deliver a robust pipeline of innovation aligned to what consumers are looking for and keep driving growth."

About Datasea Inc.

Datasea Inc., through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd., a digital technology company in China, engages in three converging and innovative industries: smart city, acoustic intelligence and 5G messaging. Datasea leverages facial recognition technology and other visual intelligence algorithms, combined with cutting-edge acoustic and non-visual intelligence algorithms, to provide smart city solutions that meet the security needs of residential communities, schools and commercial enterprises. Most recently, in response to the growing utilization of 5G technologies and the overall initiative to utilize Datasea’s technology capabilities to expand business coverage and revenue resources, Datasea has also strategically expanded business coverage to 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. Datasea has been certified as one of the High-Tech Enterprises (jointly issued by the Beijing Science and Technology Commission, Beijing Finance Bureau, Beijing State Taxation Bureau and Beijing Local Taxation Bureau) and one of the Zhongguancun High Tech Enterprises (issued by the Zhongguancun Science Park Administrative Committee) in recognition of the company’s achievement in high technology products. For additional company information, please visit: www.dataseainc.com. Datasea routinely posts important information on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook," "objective" and similar terms. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and which are beyond Datasea's control, which may cause Datasea's actual results, performance or achievements (including the RMB/USD value of its anticipated benefit to Datasea as described herein) to differ materially and in an adverse manner from anticipated results contained or implied in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Datasea's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Datasea does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

