Cavitation Technologies, Inc. Adds Peter N. Christos to the Company's Board of Directors

CHATSWORTH, CA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (“CTi” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: CVAT ), a leading nano-technology company, which designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems for multiple worldwide fluid processing applications, announced today that Peter N. Christos has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.



Mr. Christos joins CTi’s Board of Directors with over 30 years of Wall Street experience in corporate finance, serving on the boards of numerous private and listed companies, managing, and advising large scale enterprises as well as early-stage start-ups.

“Pete Christos will be a great addition to our Board. His broad experience will enhance the Company’s ability to streamline our corporate strategy and execution, corporate finance, and new business initiatives in one or more industrial water treatment sectors,” said Cavitation Technologies, Inc. CEO Neil Voloshin. “Peter brings a unique real-life Wall Street perspective to the Company. We are delighted to welcome Peter to our Board and look forward to working with him.”

“CTi is developing a unique business opportunity by helping to protect both clients’ bottom line, as well as the environment,'' stated Mr. Christos, Executive Chairman of Abacos Ventures. “I’m excited to be joining the Board of Directors, and especially to work on moving forward the Company’s process system development in various fluid treatment applications and its commercialization,” said Mr. Christos. “The Company’s proprietary technologies—including Multiple Patents and the Nano Reactor®—help liquid processing industries scale without compromising their carbon footprint. This includes companies in the realms of water treatment, vegetable oil refining, renewable fuels, and alcoholic beverages,” said Mr. Christos. “It’s not every day that a company can utilize its technology to create a better green-learning environment for its customers while driving down actual costs in real-time. I look forward to working with CTi’s management, and Board of Directors.”

About Cavitation Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2007, the company designs and manufactures innovative flow-through devices and systems, as well as develops processing technologies for use in edible oil refining, renewable fuel production, water treatment, and alcoholic beverage enhancement. The company's patented Nano Reactor® systems and various technologies have over 40 patents issued and filed both domestically and abroad. https://www.cvatinfo.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as ''may,'' ''should,'' ''potential,'' ''continue,'' ''expects,'' ''anticipates,'' ''intends,'' ''plans,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among others, our ability to perform the installation as anticipated, the state of the economy, the competitive environment and other factors described in our most recent Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. In light of these risks and uncertainties there can be no assurances that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will in fact transpire or prove to be accurate. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.