Automotive Wiring Harness Market to grow at 7.9% CAGR through 2031 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest study conducted by ESOMAR-certified market research and consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI) offers insights into the key factors driving the growth of the automotive wiring harness market. The report on global sales of automotive wiring harness can be easily tracked in 20+ high-growth markets, along with analyzing the impact COVID-19 has had on the automotive industry in general, and the automotive wiring harness market in particular.



The global automotive industry has foreseen substantial growth in recent years. As per FMI predictions, the global automotive wiring harness is expected to showcase lucrative growth opportunities in the future owing to the increasing investments in automotive exploration activities across the globe. The automotive wiring harness is a necessary component having implementation in the electrification of vehicles. Surging growth in the automotive industry is creating potential growth opportunities for wiring harness in the automotive industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic harmed the global economy at various levels and the impact is also reflected in the automotive industry as well. Amidst the COVID-19 crisis, automotive wiring harness market growth witnessed a significant plunge in demand in 2020. Various regional segments including South Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa saw a significant dip in demand and supply of automotive wiring harness. Despite these minor slumps in Y-O-Y growth, FMI still expects the global automotive wiring harness market to grow at 7.9% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways

In order to explore new applications, the automotive industry pushes its tools to greater limits which open up the need for more robust and high-performance systems is likely to surge in the upcoming years.

The prime focus of the key manufacturers in the automotive wiring harness market is on developing technologically advanced merchandise, as well as quality aspects of vehicles with improved safety, reliability, and minimal downtime.

There is a consistent implementation of automotive wiring harness in order to prevent hazards and improve system reliability and vehicle performance for the past few decades. The automotive wiring harness market is expected to improve with the economic recovery post the containment of the pandemic.

From the manufacturer’s point of view, an automotive wiring harness provides certain benefits such as reduced installation time and installation of multiple wires into the vehicle system. This helps manufacturers save production costs with automated systematic installation. Furthermore, it also reduces the risks of incorrect wiring possibilities.

The wiring harness is considered to be the nervous system of any automobile. Therefore, advancement in technology and optimization remains a key factor to harness the commercial potential at the manufacturers’ end. Major strategies of key market players consist of tie-ups with one ORM and creating long-term contracts.





Automotive Wiring Harness Market Key Segments

Product Type

Chassis & Safety

Conventional Chassis

Semi-Forward Chassis

Full Forward Chassis

Body

Roof

Door & Window

Facia

Seat

Interior

HVAC

Engine

Sensors





Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Compact

Mid-Sized

SUV

Luxury

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Electric Vehicles

BEV

PHEV

Sales Channel

First Fit

Replacement

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Competitive Landscape

LEONI Group, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Sumitomo Electric, Yazaki Group, Fujikura Ltd., Lear Corporation, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, YURA Tech Corporation, and Nexans are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Automotive wiring harness manufacturers are just as focused on developing the right manufacturing processes. Companies are aiming at strategic collaborations with end users and regional distributors to address the requirements of an expanding customer base. Suppliers adopt acquisition and regional expansion strategies to establish a foothold. Brand consciousness and aggressive marketing make it challenging for new entrants in the automotive wiring harness market. Through these developments, companies are aiming at a competitive advantage. Furthermore, advances in electric vehicle technology are also expected to create positive growth prospects for the growth in demand for the automotive wiring harness.

More Insights into the Automotive Wiring Harness Market

China is set to dominate the global automotive wiring harness market throughout the forecast period of 2021-2031. China has been the world’s largest automotive manufacturing country since 2009. It accounted for over 30 percent of worldwide vehicle production in 2018. This capacity exceeds that of the European Union or that of the United States and Japan combined.

China is also the leading country in the production and sales of electric vehicles. With surging electrification in conventional vehicles and the growing adoption rate of electrical vehicles, the automotive wiring harness market is anticipated to witness significant growth in China during the assessment period.

According to the U.S. electronics solutions providers, the demand for electrical wiring harnesses and cable assembly is projected to exceed production capacity in the U.S. This can be attributed to customers who are asking alternative contract manufacturers to help meet current electrical cable design and assembly needs.

