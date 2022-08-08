Worldwide sales of concrete nail guns market are expected to reach US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global concrete nail gun market is expected to evolve at a high 7.2% CAGR over the decade. Construction developers' increased use of stricking nails in roof and other concrete-made components is expected to majorly drive market growth.



The resources necessary for nailer operations, such as a battery, electric outlet, and compressed air, might fail due to insufficient capacity. As a result, this constraint of utilizing a nailer may have an influence on its use in the construction business, where employees are under pressure to complete a project within a certain time period, with little time to squander on such minor details.

Concrete nail guns have transformed the building business. Construction workers are no longer required to hammer nails into buildings by hand. Instead, they can use a nail gun. Nail guns are powered portable equipment that automatically drive nails into buildings. Concrete nails are constructed of high-carbon hardened steel and feature fluted shafts to aid in their penetration of concrete. Masonry nails, which have a square cross-section and are tapered from the head to the tip, can also be used.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a significant impact on market growth in 2020 because of widespread lockdowns and transit restrictions. The pandemic knocked down supply and demand in the global construction industry. Demand for concrete nail guns thereby witnessed a downfall. However, the market is now back to full swing and will see rapid growth over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global concrete nail gun market is predicted to expand 2X over the next ten years.

When compared to slower procedures such as drilling and then screwing in a threaded fastener, powder-actuated instruments are widely employed. They are easier to employ in confined or challenging spaces, such as when placing steel suspension clips into a concrete ceiling above.

R&D activities are being carried out on batteries to increase run time and run the power of cordless nail guns. Also, developing substitutes of conventional battery types will shape market progression.

Consumers have a strong preference for cordless nail guns due to their ease of use and great efficiency when compared to other types of nailers.

By end-use, the construction developers segment is anticipated to remain key and for more than 50% market share by value in 2022.





“The construction industry is employing automation in roofing and flooring appositeness, which is leading to the promotion of concrete nail guns across regions” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global concrete nail gun market is consolidated with the presence of key manufacturers along with small-scale manufacturing companies. Some of the key market players included in the report are Robert Bosch GmbH, Makita Corporation, Milwaukee Tools, HILTI Corporation, and DeWalt SENCO.

Key market participants are focusing on growth through acquisitions, collaborations, and entry into emerging markets. Industry players are adopting new technologies for advancements in concrete nail guns. Furthermore, increase in logistics and e-Commerce applications to improve the supply chain will bode well for market expansion.

