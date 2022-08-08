Chudnovsky Law, a Criminal Defense Law Firm in Santa Barbara, is Named Top 100 Trial Lawyers by The National Trial Lawyers

Santa Barbara, CA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Trial Lawyers is pleased to announce that Tsion Chudnovsky of Chudnovsky Law – Criminal & DUI Lawyers in Santa Barbara has been selected for inclusion in its Top 100 Trial Lawyers. The Top 100 Trial Lawyers honor is extended only to the premier criminal defense trial lawyers from across the nation to recognize superior skills and qualifications in the practice of law.

The National Trial Lawyers is an invitation-only professional organization comprised of premier trial lawyers from across the United States who have demonstrated exceptional qualifications in their area of law. Selection is based on a thorough multi-phase objective and uniformly applied process, which includes peer nominations combined with third-party research.

About Chudnovsky Law

Chudnovsky Law is a preeminent Santa Barbara criminal defense lawyer and DUI attorney founded by Managing Attorney Tsion Chudnovsky. The firm has offices in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, Long Beach, Newport Beach, and Santa Monica, California.

Chudnovsky Law’s team of criminal defense and professional license defense attorneys includes renowned former prosecutors and top defense attorneys with over 75 years experience handling over 8,500 criminal cases, hearings, and jury trials. Lawyer rating authorities, professional colleagues, and clients have recognized the firm’s attorneys as compassionate, tenacious, and highly skilled criminal defense attorneys.

The firm’s success in securing excellent results for clients and providing exceptional client service over the years has made Chudnovsky Law among the highest-rated criminal defense lawyers in Santa Barbara, with the following ratings:

Best criminal defense lawyers by Expertise.com

5 Star Rating by Martindale Hubbell

0 Superb Rating by Avvo

5 Star Rating by Findlaw

Chudnovsky Law – Criminal & DUI Lawyers attorneys Tsion Chudnovsky, Kareem Aref, David Stein, and Nicole Enyart provide vigorous criminal defense and DUI defense representation throughout Santa Barbara County, state, and federal criminal courts.

The firm’s attorneys, Robert Weinberg, Suzanne Crouts, and Melissa DuChene provide criminal defense and professional license defense representation for all California licensed professionals, including physicians, nurses, pharmacists, dentists, chiropractors, engineers, insurance, and health care businesses.

Tsion Chudnovsky, the law firm’s Managing Attorney, explains, “Criminal investigations, charges, or even a simple misdemeanor arrest can trigger profound consequences for licensed professionals, clients, and their families. We feel the full weight of responsibility when clients entrust us with their legal defense. We work tirelessly to earn that trust daily and provide effective representation that secures the best outcome possible in each client’s case.”

The firm’s lawyers are nationally-recognized legal authorities featured in media including The Washington Post, CBS News, NBC News, American Bar Association, Fox News, The Los Angeles Times, and New York Daily News to discuss notable cases and provide expert legal analysis.

To speak with a Santa Barbara criminal defense lawyer at Chudnovsky Law for more information, call (805) 892-8020 or visit https://TopLawyer.law.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/chudnovsky-law-a-criminal-defense-law-firm-in-santa-barbara-is-named-top-100-trial-lawyers-by-the-national-trial-lawyers/