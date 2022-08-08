Blood Stream Infection Testing Market Estimated to Generate $10,540.8 Million and Grow at 8.3% CAGR During the 2022-2030 Forecast Timeframe [260-Pages] | Research Dive

New York, USA, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Research Dive, the global blood stream infection testing market is expected to generate a revenue of $10,540.8 million and grow at 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022-2030. The extensive report provides a concise layout of the market’s current framework including prime aspects of the market, such as growth elements, challenges, restraints and various opportunities during the predicted timeframe of 2022-2030. The report also provides all the market figures to help new participants analyze the market easily.

Dynamics of the Market

Drivers: The growing number of bacteremia and sepsis cases across the world and the consequent need of precise diagnosis are the major factors estimated to drive the growth of the global blood stream infection testing market during the forecast period. In addition, rising technological advancements in the blood stream infection testing system and increasing incidences of such diseases or infections in the elderly population are some other factors to boost the market growth by 2030.

Opportunities: The increasing geriatric population which is susceptible to the bloodstream infection along with the significance of quick and accurate medical examinations are some factors anticipated to offer abundant growth opportunities for the global blood stream infection testing market during the analysis years. Moreover, growing R&D activities by researchers and scientists to develop low-cost and quick blood stream infection testing methods is yet another factor to augment the market development by 2030.

Restraints: High diagnostic and medical costs is the major impeding factor for the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact on the Market

The outbreak of the devastating covid-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the global blood stream infection testing market since blood testing culture is considered as the global standard for the diagnosis of any pathogen or infection. Rising covid-19 cases and sepsis in the North America and Europe regions along with the high incidence rate of bloodstream infection in covid-19 patients are some factors that boosted the market growth during the catastrophic stress. Additionally, since the coronavirus has been going under several mutations, the demand for blood stream infection testing if predicted to further surge in the upcoming years.

Segments of the Market

According to the report, the global blood stream infection testing market is fragmented into multiple segments based on product, technique, technology, application, end-user, and regional analysis.

Product: Consumables Sub-segment to be Highly Dominant

The consumables sub-segment is projected to hold a dominant market share during the analysis timeframe and garner a revenue of $8,505.3 million due to the wide-ranged of things like test tubes, needle, bandage, syringes, reagents, etc. that come under the consumables category. Moreover, the growing recommendation of blood stream infection testing by doctors to find the pathogen or an infection is also estimated to bolster the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Technique: Automated Sub-segment to Have Significant Growth Rate

The automated sub-segment of the global blood stream infection testing market is anticipated to have a significant growth rate and gather a revenue of $3,280.1 million during the 2022-2030 analysis period due to the efficiency of automated medical instruments and their accuracy in results. Moreover, the improving infrastructure and development of the healthcare system is also surging the demand for automated bloodstream infection techniques, thus further propelling the sub-segment’s growth by 2030.

Technology: Culture-based Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The culture-based sub-segment of the blood stream infection testing market is expected to have the largest market share and generate a revenue of $6,092.1 million during the 2022-2030 forecast timeframe mainly due to its extensive adoption in blood testing and its significance for testing bloodstream infections. Culture-based technology can easily detect multiple fungi as well as bacteria present in the blood that further surges its demand in the healthcare sector.

Application: Bacterial Sub-segment to be Highly Lucrative

The bacterial sub-segment of the global blood stream infection testing market is predicted to hold the largest market share and register a revenue of $5,776.6 million by 2030. A significant rate of deaths occurred in 2019 due to antimicrobial resistance bacterial infection and so, it’s important to properly diagnose the bacterial infection and treat the antimicrobial resistance bacteria. These factors are projected to uplift the sub-segment’s growth during the forecast years.

End-user: Hospitals Sub-segment to be Most Progressive

The hospitals sub-segment is estimated to hold the largest market share and register a revenue of $5,247.1 million during the analysis timeframe due to improvement in the healthcare facilities n both developed and developing regions. Moreover, expansion of laboratories for blood testing as a result of covid-19 pandemic is also anticipated to boost the sub-segment’s growth.

Region: Market in the North America Region to Witness Better Growth Opportunities

The blood stream infection testing market in the North America region is expected to witness abundant growth opportunities and grow at 7.8% CAGR during the forecast years due to increasing geriatric population in the US and Canada and their poor immunity. Additionally, the presence of many healthcare service providers in the US along with easy access to improved healthcare facilities are some factors to drive the market growth in the North America region by 2030.

Significant Market Players

Some significant blood stream infection testing market players are

Bruker Corp. Cepheid bioMérieux SA F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Becton Dickinson Luminex Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific AdvanDX Abbott Laboratories Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.

For example, in December 2021, MHA Solutions, a renowned brokerage and consulting firm, announced its collaboration with Magnolia Medical Technologies, a leading manufacturer of specimen diversion devices for blood culture testing, to increase patient safety and improve the outcomes across the Mississippi state.

The report also summarizes many important facets including financial performance of the key market players, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and the latest strategic developments.

