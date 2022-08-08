The Global EMV POS Terminals Market is expected to grow by $ 5.02 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.35% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMV POS Terminals Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05999291/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the EMV pos terminals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the large potential end-user base, increased e-commerce transactions, and strong value position for EMV card users and merchants.

The EMV pos terminals market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The EMV pos terminals market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• retail

• hospitality



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of mobile devices with NFC as one of the prime reasons driving the EMV pos terminals market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of magnetic secure transmission (MST) technology by mobile phone OEMs and big data management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the EMV pos terminals market covers the following areas:

• EMV pos terminals market sizing

• EMV pos terminals market forecast

• EMV pos terminals market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading EMV pos terminals market vendors that include BBPOS International Ltd, Block Inc., Bluebird Inc., Cantaloupe Inc, Cisco Systems Inc., DATECS Ltd., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Fiserv Inc., Global Payments Inc., NCR Corp., NEC Corp., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co. Ltd., Telepower Communication Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., U.S. Bancorp, UIC Payworld Inc., VeriFone Inc., and Worldline SA. Also, the EMV pos terminals market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

