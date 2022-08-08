Coiled Tubing Services Market Size [2022-2027] worth USD 6.73 Billion | exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3%

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coiled tubing services market size is expected to grow from USD 5.52 billion in 2019 to USD 6.73 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. The surging intervention services in onshore and offshore platforms is expected to spur opportunities for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled “Coiled Tubing Services Market, 2021-2027.”

The advance of drilling technologies coupled with increasing exploitation of mature wells is increasing the demand of coiled tubing in well intervention. The demand for endless tubing across well interventions will see a considerable increase across the Middle East region due to growing penetration of mature oil wells. The increasing awareness about effective utilization of coiled tubing for producing substantial volumes of oil and gas is expected to positively influence the world market.

Key Industry Development:

March 2020: Uzma Group, a Malaysian oil and gas services company was awarded three contracts worth USD 38.35 million through its units in Malaysia and Thailand. The contract includes well plug and abandonment (P&A) and coil tubing services.





Market Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 5.3% 2027 Value Projection USD 6.73 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 5.52 billion Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered By Service (Well Intervention (Well Completion and Well Cleaning) and Drilling), By Application (Onshore and Offshore), and Regional Growth Drivers Increasing E&P Activities to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities for the Market Rising Consumption of Oil and Gas in China and India to Boost Market in Asia Pacific





Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing E&P Activities to Create Attractive Growth Opportunities for the Market

Robust economic growth in developing as well as developed countries play a crucial role in the increasing consumption of oil and gas. This, coupled with increasing investments in exploration and production (E&P) activities, especially by the U.S. and OPEC, will enable growth in the market. These investments aim to meet the increasing demand for oil and gas, which as a result, will create huge growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

Coiled tubing has been used in multiple well interference activities and drilling operations, thus providing a cost-effective method for producing significant volumes of oil and gas. To gain competitive edge against the rest of the industry participants and optimize their revenues, the regional oilfield services companies are shifting their focus towards low-cost solutions like coil tubing. These factors are expected to fuel the overall demand for coiled tubes, which in turn, will increase the production of hydrocarbons. Other factors projected to drive the market include lesser environmental footprints and rapid mobilization and rig-up.

Covid-19 Impact:

COVID-19 to Adversely Impact Global Market

The oil and gas industry has witnessed a massive drop in revenue due to the occurrence of coronavirus. As per the International Energy Agency, oil demand has decreased by 29 million barrels per day (BPD) in April 2020 and by 23.1 million BPD in the second quarter. The shut-down of manufacturing facilities and services because of lockdown enactment in several nations, thus restricting the supply of oil and gas and inhibiting the market growth. For instance, Aker Solutions has laid off 650 employees in the UK and Norway and a further notice has been issued for temporary layoffs of up to 6,000 in Norway.





Report Coverage:

The research report for Coiled Tubing Service market contains factual data and detailed information regarding market growth opportunities and key developments in the industry. Also, the report sheds light on major developments and advancements adopted by the companies operating in the industry. These developments are strategic alliances, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships. Furthermore, the drivers and restraints affecting industrial development are highlighted along with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market growth. The report aims on providing complete and latest information for market analysis.

Regional Insights:

Rising Consumption of Oil and Gas in China and India to Boost Market in Asia Pacific

As per IEA, the demand for oil is expected to rise by 6.9mb/d by 2023 across the world. The U.S. is one of the largest producers for oil and the higher contribution from this country is expected to drive the market in North America. Moreover, the petrochemical industry is likely to transform owing to the proliferating increase in shale gas production.

As per the report, the market in North America was valued at USD 2.96 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain a substantial share in the global coiled tubing service market in the years to come. The presence of leading players and implementation of favorable policies are further enabling growth in the market in North America. In addition to this, the rising production of offshore exploration is expected to enable growth in the market in this region.

Other regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America are expected to drive the market in the forecast duration.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:



Schlumberger

Baker Hughes, a GE Company

Halliburton

C&J Energy Services

Key Energy Services

Archer – the well company

Essential Coil

COSL - China Oilfield Services Limited

National Oilwell Varco

National Energy Services Company

BJ Services

Global Tubing, LLC

Calfrac Well Services

Basic Energy Services

Superior Energy Services

Antech

Pioneer Energy Services

Coiled Tubing Service Market Segmentation:

By Service:

Well Intervention

Drilling

By Application:

Onshore

Offshore





