Carbon Dioxide Market Size Worth USD 13.65 Billion by 2028 | With 3.6% CAGR 2021-2028

Pune, India, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon dioxide market size was USD 10.36 billion in 2020. The market is projected to reach USD 13.65 billion in 2026 from USD 10.69 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 3.6% during the 2021-2028 period. Usages and applications of CO 2 in various industries is expected to drive the CO 2 market growth. It is widely used and consumed in oil and gas industry for oil recovery. Increased investments in the development of oil recovery is anticipated to surge the demand for CO 2 in the oil & gas industry. Increasing use in the food and beverage and medical industry is anticipated to drive market progression. The rising demand for carbon storage and capture in various countries is expected to drive market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ mentioned this in a report titled, “Carbon Dioxide Market, 2021-2028”.

Carbon dioxide is a colorless gas that is usually referred by its chemical formula CO 2. It is a chemical compound that consists of one carbon atom bonded with two oxygen atoms. It is used for both combustion and fermentation. It is 60% denser than dry air. It is a versatile compound due to its properties and has many applications. It is used in acidifiers for water treatment, fire suppression, inert gas for metalworking, and solvent for oil recovery. It is used in different forms; liquid, gas, and solid forms.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/carbon-dioxide-market-102866

List of Key Players Present in the Market

Linde plc. (Ireland)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.)

Sicgil India Limited (India)

Air Liquide (France)

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc. (U.S.)

The Meeser Group GmbH (Germany)

SOL Spa (Italy)

POET, LLC (U.S.)

India Glycols Limited (India)

Reliant Gases (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 3.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 13.65 Billion Base Year 2020 Carbon Dioxide Market Size in 2021 USD 10.69 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 250 Segments Covered Type, End-user and Regional Carbon Dioxide Market Growth Drivers Increasing Adoption of 3D Simulation and 3D Printing Software to Fuel Market Growth Concerns of Privacy and Security to Impede Adoption of Twin Solution

Segmentation

By End-Use Industry, Food and Beverage Segment to Lead End-Use Industry Segment During Forecast Period

Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into food and beverage, oil & gas, medical, metal fabrication, and others. Food and beverage segment is anticipated to have a noteworthy growth due to usage of CO 2 in carbonated drinks, food products, and freeze poultry. Exponential increase in population has propelled the growth for food and beverage industry. Change in the consumer habits and behavior has led to an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat and make food products.

Oil & Gas industry segment is also expected to experience remarkable growth owing to its use as a solvent for oil & gas industry. It is used for enhanced recovery of oil. Medical segment is also projected to have a considerable growth due to development in advanced surgical procedures such as laparoscopy and endoscopy. It is also used as a cooling agent for electric arc welding which is projected to create growth in metal fabrication industry.

Report Coverage

This report covers the overview of this market that provides an analysis of product, impact of COVID-19 pandemic, segmentation, drivers and restraints, regional insights, new developments, and key players present in the market. Dynamic change in the market is subjected to alter the demand in the forecast period.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/carbon-dioxide-market-102866

Regional Insights

High Consumption from Various End-User Industries in Asia Pacific to Develop Market Exponentially

Asia Pacific has the largest part in the global carbon dioxide market share due to high demand for medical and food and beverage industries. The market size for the region was USD 3.80 billion in 2020. The growth is attributed to China which is one of the largest contributor and manufacturing hub for various end-user industries. High consumption of beverages in India due to rise in the population and disposable incomes is projected to drive market growth. in the region is anticipated to drive market growth.

Drivers & Restraints

Growing Applications in Food and Beverage and Medical Industries to Boost Market Expansion

Expanding uses of carbon dioxide in food and beverage and medical industries is anticipated to propel in carbon dioxide market growth. The gas is used as insufflation gas for minimally invasive surgeries, respiratory stimulation, cryotherapy, tooth sensitivity assessment, and stabilization of body cavities. It is also used in food and beverage industry for freezing meat and poultry. Global surge in the food-grade CO 2 is predicted to fuel market progression. Carbonation of beverages is also done by the usage of this gas. Rising demand from packaged food products is predicted to support market development.

On the other hand, transportation challenges regarding CO 2 is predicted to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

New players entering the market have launched their new product lines making the market more competitive with their advanced solutions. It includes R&D investments, launch of new and advanced products in the market. Companies have been adopting strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

Inquire Before Buying This Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/carbon-dioxide-market-102866

Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Carbon Dioxide Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/carbon-dioxide-market-102866



Industry Development:

March 2021: Air Liquide, a French Industrial gases company entered into a joint venture with Gippsland Basin Joint Venture. Gippsland Basin Joint Venture is a half and half joint venture between Esso Australia Resource LT. and BHP Petroleum. The agreement is made for construction of new facility to deliver CO 2 to Australian industries.

Read Related Insights:

Industrial Gases Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2028

Food-grade Gases Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2029

Natural Refrigerants Market Size Share, Industry Forecast 2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com