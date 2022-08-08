Velatura Services Selected for Amazon Web Services Health Equity Initiative

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velatura Services (Velatura) today announced that it has been selected as part of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Health Equity Initiative, a $40 million, three-year commitment supporting organizations that are developing solutions to advance health equity.

Through the initiative, AWS offers computing credits and customized technical expertise to selected organizations around the world that want to use AWS services to improve health outcomes and health equity in any of the following areas: 1) increasing access to health services for underserved communities; 2) addressing social determinants of health; and 3) leveraging data to promote more equitable and inclusive systems of care. AWS credits and technical expertise will further support Velatura’s mission to help both public and private sector organizations streamline and scale the secure exchange of clinical, administrative, and person-level data across organizational boundaries and local communities.

Velatura brings over a decade of experience enabling data interoperability in the clinical care space by aligning stakeholders and delivering best-in-class technology solutions. Velatura’s portfolio of AWS-native services provide key identity resolution, patient-care team attribution, data transformation, and routing capabilities among disparate healthcare agencies and systems today. With this additional support from AWS, Velatura will work with community partners in a large county in the southeast United States to enhance its existing technology platform capabilities beyond traditional healthcare purposes to facilitate the exchange of meaningful data with social service organizations, with the goal of enabling whole-person care and reducing barriers to accessing services for vulnerable populations.

“Velatura is excited for this opportunity to extend the reach of our technology to support the delivery of cross-sector care,” said Rick Wilkening, Executive Vice President at Velatura. “We know that social and economic factors, and physical environment, have a significant effect on a person’s health outcomes, and that these have a disproportionate negative impact on underserved and underrepresented communities. The ability for community organizations to share data and coordinate care effectively is invaluable as we strive to address equity gaps in the system.”

Angie Bass, Chief Strategy Officer of Velatura adds, “Equity gaps in health and other services have become increasingly clear in recent years. Across the United States, local government and social service agencies are responding by exploring more holistic delivery approaches. The single largest barrier they face is lack of access to data and data sharing infrastructure. The AWS Health Equity Initiative will allow Velatura to bolster the work we do to break down data silos and provide essential data management infrastructure to advance data exchange that is a vital to reduce disparities and improve the well-being of our communities.”

“AWS believes individual health outcomes should not depend on socioeconomic status, race, ethnicity, or neighborhood, “said Maggie Carter, Global Lead, Social Impact at AWS. “Cloud technology can help address the inequities in global health that have been amplified by the pandemic. Through this initiative, we look forward to helping Velatura and other organizations worldwide use AWS to advance health equity and improve health outcomes.”

About Velatura Services

Velatura Services creatively connects and aligns people, organizations, technology, ideas, and information to improve the way that healthcare information is exchanged today through professional services and best in class technology solutions. To learn more, visit: https://velatura.org/velatura-services/.

