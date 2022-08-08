The Global Packaged Edible Flower Market is expected to grow by $ 107.72 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaged Edible Flower Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05576186/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the packaged edible flower market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the demand for photogenic food, increasing recommendations by health and nutritional experts, and development in the packaging of edible flowers.

The packaged edible flower market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The packaged edible flower market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Edible rose

• Edible hibiscus

• Edible dandelion

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the edible flowers as garnishing agents as one of the prime reasons driving the packaged edible flower market growth during the next few years. Also, the health benefits of edible flowers and edible flowers as flavoring ingredients will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on packaged edible flower market covers the following areas:

• Packaged edible flower market sizing

• Packaged edible flower market forecast

• Packaged edible flower market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading packaged edible flower market vendors that include Agriver, Cherry Valley Organics, Farm.One Inc., Flowerdale Farm, Fresh Origins, Frugivore India Pvt. Ltd., Little Wild Things Farms, Maddocks Farm Organics, Marius Auda, Pretty Produce, and Scarborough Farms Inc. Also, the packaged edible flower market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

