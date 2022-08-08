Gainwell Technologies Wins Comparably Awards for “Best CEOs for Women” and “Best Leadership Teams”

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainwell Technologies (Gainwell), a leading provider of technology solutions for health and human service programs, today announced that it is the recipient of two Comparably Awards for “Best CEOs for Women” and “Best Leadership Team,” based on data compiled from more than 15 million ratings across 70,000 companies.



“At Gainwell, we strive to create a diverse and inclusive culture. These two Comparably Awards recognize our deep commitment in these areas and celebrate our accomplishments to date,” said Paul Saleh, Chief Executive Officer at Gainwell. “We’re proud to say that 52 percent of the employees at Gainwell are women, and we have a significant number of women in leadership as well.”

Comparably Awards celebrate the companies and leaders deemed as the most exceptional in 16 categories during a 12-month period by those who know them best – the employees. These awards are based entirely on anonymous employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, ranging from leadership and work environment to compensation and overall organizational outlook.

“We recognize it is the feedback of our staff that determined our recognition, and we take pride in the knowledge that we have been able to create an unmatched employee experience for them,” added Saleh. “We will continue to make Gainwell the best it can be for all our people.”

Gainwell was also recognized for “Best HR Team” and “Best Places to Work in Washington DC” by Comparably in 2022. The team is actively recruiting for a wide range of opportunities available across the country. To learn more about these open positions, please visit www.gainwelltechnologies.com/careers/.

Gainwell Technologies is the leading provider of technology solutions that are vital to the administration and operations of health and human services programs. With more than 50 years of proven experience, Gainwell has a reputation for service excellence and unparalleled industry expertise.

