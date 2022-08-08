Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 31 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 29/7/2022 374,024 545.51 204,034,579 Monday, 1 August 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 2 August 2022 0 - - Wednesday, 3 August 2022 1,386 538.83 746,814 Thursday, 4 August 2022 0 - - Friday, 5 August 2022 2,146 542.73 1,164,691 In the period 1/8/2022 - 5/8/2022 3,532 541.20 1,911,505 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 5/8/2022 377,556 545.47 205,946,084 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,898,280 treasury shares corresponding to 7.44% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

