WK Dickson Acquires Edison Engineering

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W.K. Dickson & Co., Inc., a leading community infrastructure consulting firm, announced today they have acquired Edison Engineering Group, a civil and environmental engineering firm based in Dallas, Georgia. This new partnership will allow WK Dickson to better serve existing and future clients' critical infrastructure needs throughout the state.

"Our partnership with Edison represents a natural outgrowth of the strong client and partner base we already have in Georgia," said David Pond, President and CEO. "WK Dickson is well positioned to increase our impact in the region by supporting our clients' capital improvement plans and helping them obtain the funding they need to upgrade their infrastructure."

Edison's former principal, Mike Jones, PE, will assume the role of regional manager for both the Dallas and Atlanta offices, leading their growth and business development, while his partner Chuck Rann, PE, will continue to lead the technical operations. "We're excited to join with WK Dickson. Their reputation is impeccable, and their service diversity and depth of resources is a major win for our clients," said Mike Jones.

The new Dallas operation will primarily provide planning, design, and engineering consulting services for water, wastewater, and land development projects. Future office expansion includes adding aviation, energy, and watershed services within the next six months.

WK Dickson has rapidly increased its presence in middle Georgia while serving area clients from the firm's Atlanta and Augusta offices. The new location in Dallas is a logical extension of the company's footprint in the western part of the state.

Company Information

WK Dickson is an ENR Top 500 multi-disciplined consulting firm specializing in community infrastructure solutions, including airport planning and design, environmental and water resources engineering, land planning and development, and energy support services. Our business is focused on the planning, design, engineering, operation, and transfer of major capital projects for the government, municipal entities, and private companies. The firm has been headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina since its founding in 1929 and has steadily grown to operate 12 regional offices strategically located throughout the Southeastern United States. For location or other information, please call 800-603-2872 or visit https://www.wkdickson.com/locations/.

