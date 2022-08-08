Portable Projection Market Projected to reach worth $1.9 billion by 2025 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Portable Projector Market by Technology (DLP,LCD, LCOS), Dimension (2D,3D), Lumen(Below 500, 500 to 3,000, Above 3,000), Resolution(VGA,XGA, HD & FHD), Projection, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", The portable projector market is projected to grow from USD 1.5 billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025.

Digitalizaton in education sector in addition to the technological advancements in portable projectors are driving the demand for portable projectors market. Portable projectors with 4K UHD capabilities are expected to create growth opportunities for the market in various applications, including home entertainment. 4K UHD portable projectors produces larger images, enables size customization easily, has cost per inch lower than TV, and delivers theatrical experience.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Portable Projection Market”

155 - Tables

53- Figures

187 – Pages

North America to lead the portable projector market throughout the forecast period



North America is one of the leading regions in the e-learning market. It is a well-established region that provides lucrative opportunities for players offering portable projectors for education applications. The government’s efforts to adopt various new technologies in the education sector drive the growth of the market for portable projectors in North America. Moreover, the use of portable projectors for entertainment purposes is likely to create an opportunity in the coming years.



DLP based portable projectors to account for largest share of portable projector market by technology



DLP technology due to their high picture quality features finds adoption in several applications. Sealed panels present in DLP projectors, but not in LCD projectors, eliminate the possibility of dust particles entering the imaging plane, creating a dust spot on the projected image. The final image projected from a DLP projector seems sharper as the space between each micromirror is less than one micron; hence, the space between pixels is greatly limited.



The key players operating in the portable projector market include:

Epson (Japan), Canon (Japan),



LG (South Korea),



Dell (US),



HP (US),



Acer (Taiwan),



Sony (Japan),



Kodak (US),



Philips (Netherlands), and

Panasonic (Japan).





HD and FHD projectors to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



HD and FHD laser projectors mostly use DLP technology to project the image on the screen. With higher resolution, the price of projectors also increases. Thus, the higher resolution produces better images. Increasing demand for better image quality from different applications, including education and entertainment applications such as gaming, and movies, propels the growth of the portable projector market.

Consumer electronics application to hold high growth opportunities for portable projector market marking it as an application with highest growth rate during the forecast period



Portable projectors are designed for home entertainment applications such as enjoying films, sports, music, and gaming. These projectors deliver an excellent experience with high-quality and large-sized clear images. Consumers prefer having highly convenient electronic products for better viewing experience to enjoy films, games, and sports, music, and any other streaming content directly from smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This in turn is expected to facilitate the growth of the portable projector market over the forecast period.

This research report categorizes the portable projector market based on technology, dimension, lumen, resolution, projected image size, application, and region. This report describes the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing the growth of the market. The value chain analysis and the competitive landscape of the market leaders have also been included in the report.

