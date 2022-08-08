The Power Of Positivity, Finding Courage In The NICU: New Children’s Book I MAY BE SMALL BUT I AM A LION AT HEART offers hope to parents with premature infants

Charleston, SC, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born prematurely, author Naunihal Gill spent the first two and a half months of his life in the NICU. Now a high school junior, he is on a mission to help families like his. After hearing his mother recount their shared NICU experience after his birth, he was inspired to write a book to help alleviate the worry and anxiety of parents of preemies. While listening to his mother depict the emotional roller coaster of her visits to the NICU, he was filled with compassion for her and all the other mothers and fathers now facing the preterm birth of their child. His story is a moving testimony to the power of positivity.

In I May Be Small but I Am a Lion at Heart, Gill presents an inspirational, rhyming children’s book narrated by a premature baby in the NICU. He hopes his words of encouragement provide emotional strength and comfort to distressed parents and serve as a tool for parent/child bonding and for boosting cognitive development in premature infants. For Gill, this story is deeply personal. And one that he hopes will resonate and inspire anyone experiencing the emotional upheaval of preterm birth.

I May Be Small but I Am a Lion at Heart (Palmetto Publishing) is available for purchase online at Amazon.com. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to March of Dimes and The Tiny Miracles Foundation.

About the Author:

Born a preemie, Naunihal “Nihal” Gill is a high school junior and a National Merit Community Service Award winner. He is passionate about helping others in his community and enjoys playing sports, especially golf. He lives in California with his family.

Attachment