Vanguard Canada Announces Changes to Vanguard Global Equity Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. today announced changes to the investment advisory arrangements of Vanguard Global Equity Fund (the “Fund”), effective on August 8, 2022.



Wellington Management Canada ULC and Pzena Investment Management, LLC will replace Marathon Asset Management Limited (“Marathon”) as sub-advisors to the Fund to which Marathon currently acts as a sub-advisor in respect of a portion of the investment portfolio of the Fund.

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $66 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard manages CAD $46 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2022) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world’s largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $7.1 trillion (CAD $9.1 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $1.9 trillion (CAD $2.5 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of June 30, 2022). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 411 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

