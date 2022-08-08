Current Developments at Argentum 47, Inc. and Roadmap to 2023

Windsor, Berkshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Argentum 47, Inc. ( www.argq.io ) (OTC: ARGQD) is excited as an organization to share how successful and critical this year has been for us. Not only have we grown in our traditional areas, we have had explosive growth in new business segments due to our acquisitions this year. This is Argentum 47, Inc.'s first year trading on the Public Markets with Argentum Data Solutions under its belt as a wholly owned subsidiary ("ADS" previously called The Data Source Ltd. or TDS). ADS was founded with the mission to provide data-driven insights that enable organizations to make the best-informed decisions and investments. With the ongoing growth we’ve had this year, we’ve had to revise our annual forecast multiple times to the upside. Based on our linear growth and sales for the first half of 2022, we are anticipating a substantial increase in revenue for the second half. While we attribute about 50% of this growth forecast to organic sales as part of our core business segments, the important part to note is that the other 50% of our growth is going to be attributed to new revenue streams that we have recently broken into. This will create new business verticals for us that will compound our revenue, annually.



The reverse stock split that was effected recently is important for us, as it allowed us to raise funds to fuel our expansion and make room for new acquisitions. As we have grown in new business segments, we are extensively vetting several relevant acquisitions to assure they are highly profitable businesses with recurring revenue and highly complementary technology platforms, and that they build on our portfolio of services for clients.

As continuous improvement is built into our company ethos, we are always looking for ways to improve our brand and better serve our customers. As a result, we decided to re-brand our subsidiary, previously known as “The Data Source,” to “Argentum Data Solutions.” This new name better reflects our focus and strategy on providing Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) data solutions that help our clients gain competitive advantages over their competition. We took the opportunity to launch our new brand at the Brands Hatch Super Bike racing event in the United Kingdom, which was televised to 400 million viewers in 79 different countries and over 130,000 visitors throughout the weekend. This was a perfect platform to showcase our new branding and to reach a whole new audience. We're proud of our new brand and excited about the future of Argentum Data Solutions.

Not only have we expanded our R&D and introduced several new products for our new clients, we have also enhanced our existing platform for our legacy clients, resulting in increased growth and synergy savings. As part of this growth, we have established a shared service team to provide operational support in the areas of technology development, tech support, marketing, sales, account management, and finance to all our business units. Having access to these shared services will enable our business units to rapidly expand and scale to new areas.

Even after making substantial investments in our sales and R&D during the first half of the year, we have remained profitable and expect this trend to continue.

It is difficult to predict how the world will change over the next 12 months, but we have already identified risks and uncertainties associated with inflation, supply chain disruptions, changes in investor appetite, and market volatility. Given that we have created relevant contingency plans and have decided to become a fully digital company with a diverse customer base. Given our extensive contingency plans, we have worked hard to future proof our business from many of these potentially harmful market trends affecting other businesses. Being a data driven company ourselves, we always place priority on profitable and scalable growth – our investors can find comfort knowing that we focus on the areas that bring the greatest ROI.

This implies that we will be in a strong position to weather any major storms and seize significant opportunities when they present themselves, as we intend to continuously expand aggressively, optimize our operations, acquire strong and profitable businesses, maintain sufficient cash on our balance sheet, be disciplined capital allocators, and remain financially responsible to our investors.

Our objectives for this year and into 2023 include the following:

Increase our Monthly Recurring Revenue (“MRR”): We anticipate that our MRR will continue to increase over the next few quarters via both organic (sales and marketing) and inorganic (acquisitions) means.

We intend to sustain our growth by increasing the size of our sales team compared to prior years. This expansion of our sales force is anticipated to assist us in achieving our organic growth objectives, in our highly scalable business segments.

Maintain a positive Adjusted EBITDA: Achieving a balance between aggressive growth and increased positive cash flow from operations will be a top priority for us.

Adopt a methodical acquisition and capital allocation strategy: We have an extensive pipeline of attractive acquisition opportunities, and we intend to continue pursuing them.

Invest in Research and Development: Our R&D and product teams will continue to introduce innovative new products and services with the goal of increasing our clients' long-term value.

Focus on impactful M&A along with effective integration: We intend to invest in businesses that complement our portfolio and create strategic advantages for our clients. In addition to developing deeper integrations between the acquired technology platforms and any future acquisitions.

In conclusion, we are extremely grateful to our devoted and talented team members at Argentum, who have worked tirelessly over the years and especially in the past year to make our achievements possible. We are also grateful to our clients for entrusting us with their businesses and allowing us to participate in their marketing endeavors.

Furthermore, we are extremely grateful for the backing of our investors and shareholders. We take the support and confidence of our team members, clients, and shareholders very seriously, and we intend to serve them in the best way possible.

This will be a critical year of growth for Argentum 47, Inc., its subsidiaries, and everyone involved.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management’s own knowledge and assessment of the Company’s industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

