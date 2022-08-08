The Global Automotive Subscription Services Market is expected to grow by $ 4.95 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Subscription Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483126/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive subscription services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing smartphone and internet penetration, the option to select from a wide range of vehicles under a single subscription, and the rise in technological advances in automobiles.

The automotive subscription services market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive subscription services market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• OEMs

• Dealership or third party



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of new mobility concepts as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive subscription services market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in demand for electric and autonomous vehicles and improved touchpoint management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the automotive subscription services market covers the following areas:

• Automotive subscription services market sizing

• Automotive subscription services market forecast

• Automotive subscription services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive subscription services market vendors that include AB Volvo, Assurant Inc., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Cox Automotive Inc., Evogo Ltd, Exelon Corp, Flexdrive Services LLC, Fresh car, General Motors Co, Hertz Global Holdings Inc., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Pinewoods technology services FZE, Prazo Inc, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., Volkswagen AG, Wagonex Ltd, and Zoomcar India Pvt. Ltd. Also, the automotive subscription services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

