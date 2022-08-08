Demand for Global Blood Glucose Monitors Market Size & Share to Hit USD 17,594.47 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.70% - Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Blood Glucose Monitors Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Device Type (Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) and System Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) System), By Modality (Wearable and Non-wearable), By Type (Non-invasive and Invasive), By Patient Type (Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales and Retail Sales), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Blood Glucose Monitors Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11,274.10 million in 2021. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 7.70% and is anticipated to reach over USD 17,594.47 million by 2028.”

The report analyses the Blood Glucose Monitors market’s drivers and restraints, as well as the impact they have on-demand throughout the projection period. In addition, the report examines global opportunities in the global Blood Glucose Monitors market.

What are Blood Glucose Monitors? How big is the Blood Glucose Monitors Industry?

Market Overview:

The inability of the pancreas to make insulin causes an increase in blood glucose levels, a major and global problem. Using a glucose meter to track and measure the overall glucose concentration in the blood is known as blood glucose monitoring. Its importance of it cannot be overstated for diabetic patients. A blood glucose test is performed by pricking the finger skin to obtain blood, which is then applied to a chemically active disposable test strip. These devices enable therapy changes and patient protection by allowing patients and physicians to diagnose acute hypoglycaemia or hyperglycaemia quickly and empowering patients with more self-care. In addition, technology makes it easier for patients to learn about diabetes and how to manage it, and it motivates people to develop healthier habits.

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the Blood Glucose Monitors market is likely to grow above a CAGR of around 7.70% between 2022 and 2028.

The Blood Glucose Monitors market size was worth around US$ 11,274.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to hit approximately US$ 17,594.47 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

By device type, the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) System segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 65% of global sales in 2021.

Based on patient type, the type 2 diabetes segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 89.2% of global sales in 2021.

On the basis of region, the North America dominates the Global Blood Glucose Monitors market and accounts for more than 35% of the global revenue in 2021. This dominance is due to the growing diabetes population in the region.

Industry Dynamics

The major market drivers are the rising prevalence of diabetes and the growing number of older people at risk for the disease. Owing to the rise in demand for Blood Glucose Monitors, the global Blood Glucose Monitors market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period.

The market's expansion is also driven by new product introductions and rising awareness of diabetes preventive care. The significant change in lifestyle, including drinking and smoking, is a factor in the increase of diabetes patients globally. One of the primary causes of diabetes is also obesity. These factors fuel the market expansion. It is anticipated that greater consumer awareness of diabetes monitoring devices would create important prospects for the market's expansion.

However, due to a lack of awareness of diabetes, the market growth for blood glucose monitors is limited. The market expansion is also hampered by the fact that blood glucose monitoring systems do not precisely assess the blood glucose level and can produce erroneous findings.

Blood Glucose Monitors Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has boosted the expansion of the blood glucose monitoring system market. As a result of the pandemic, several key players observed an increase in diabetes care revenue. In addition, with the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission among patients with diabetes, a greater emphasis is being placed on home usage monitoring devices to regulate blood glucose levels at home. Market growth for blood glucose monitors as a result of leading market manufacturers' fast response during the Covid-19 pandemic. This component helped them in efficiently treating COVID-19 patients.

Competitive Players

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Blood Glucose Monitors Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts.

Some of the main players in the global Blood Glucose Monitors market include;

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Dexcom Inc. (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Abbott (U.S.)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

LifeScan IP Holdings

LLC (U.S.)

Senseonics (U.S.)

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Blood Glucose Monitors Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Blood Glucose Monitors market is segregated based on Device Type, Modality, Type, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and region.

Based on Device Type, the market is categorized into Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) systems and Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) systems. Among these, the self-glucose monitoring (SMBG) segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 65% of global sales in 2021.

Based on Modality, the market is classified into Wearable and Non-wearable. Over the forecast period, the wearable segment is expected to develop fastest in 2021. Based on Type, the market is classified into Non-invasive and Invasive. The non-invasive segment will dominate the market in 2021.

Based on Patient Type, the market is divided into Type 1 Diabetes and Type 2 Diabetes. Among these, the type 2 diabetes segment dominates the market, accounting for more than 89.2% of global sales in 2021. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Institutional Sales and Retail Sales. Among these, the retail sales segment will dominate the market in 2021.

Regional Analysis:

North America dominates the global Blood Glucose Monitors market and accounts for more than 35% of the global revenue because of its well-established healthcare industry in 2021. The expanding number of diabetic patients, increased use of technologically advanced devices, and increasing per capita hospital bills are some of the primary factors primarily responsible for the region's dominant market position. This region's high proportion is mostly due to advantageous reimbursements, awareness initiatives, increased FDA approval in the U.S., and rising diabetes prevalence in the U.S. and Canada. Obesity and diabetes are the primary drivers of the blood glucose monitoring market.

Due to the high expense of medication, blood glucose monitoring systems are becoming more popular in North America. In 2021, the Asia Pacific blood glucose monitors market was expected to be the fastest-growing regional market because of the increased frequency of insulin-dependent diabetes and the growing senior population in this region. Diabetic patients in countries such as Japan and Australia are dependent on regular and prompt glucose testing. Rising awareness regarding diabetes care is driving the market growth.

Recent Industry Developments:

In March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. introduced the Accu-Chek Instant system, which connects to the mySugr app and provides real-time blood glucose level monitoring.

In February 2021, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG took over the distribution of Senseonics, Inc.'s EVERSENSE XL in Italy, Spain, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Poland, with the goal of meeting consumer demand in the European market.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Blood Glucose Monitors industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Blood Glucose Monitors Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Blood Glucose Monitors Industry?

What segments does the Blood Glucose Monitors Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Blood Glucose Monitors Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11,274.10 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 17,594.47 Million CAGR Growth Rate 7.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dexcom Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott (U.S.), Terumo Corporation (Japan), LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC (U.S.), Senseonics (U.S.), Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG (Switzerland), Medtronic (Ireland), and Others Key Segment By Device Type, Modality, Type, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

The global Blood Glucose Monitors market is segmented as follows:

By Device Type

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM)

System Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) System

By Modality

Wearable

Non-wearable

By Type

Non-invasive

Invasive

By Patient Type

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

By Distribution Channel

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key Offerings:

Market Size, Trends, & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Device Type, Modality, Type, Patient Type, Distribution Channel, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

