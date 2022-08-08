The Global Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market is expected to grow by $ 938.8 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Truck-Mounted Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05060917/?utm_source=GNW

8 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our report on the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased government spending on infrastructure in APAC, rapid growth in the power utility sector, and the use of truck-mounted AWPs as a replacement for scaffolding.

The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• utility sector

• construction sector

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the demand for compact truck-mounted AWPs as one of the prime reasons driving the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market growth during the next few years. Also, increased adoption of technology and aerial work platform mounted on electric trucks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market covers the following areas:

• Truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market sizing

• Truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market forecast

• Truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market vendors that include Altec Inc., CMC Srl, CTE S.p.A., Elliott Equipment Inc., Hidrokon Konya Hidrolik Makine Sanayi and Ticaret AS, Hunan Sinoboom Intelligent Equipment Co. Ltd., Isoli S.p.A., Klubb Srl, Linamar Corp., Manitex International Inc., Moog Inc., Morita Holdings Corp., Oshkosh Corp., PALFINGER AG, Solem SAS, Tadano Ltd., Terex Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., and A Time Manufacturing Co. Also, the truck-mounted aerial work platform (AWP) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





