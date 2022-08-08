The Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 8.48 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Water Treatment Equipment Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838960/?utm_source=GNW

47% during the forecast period. Our report on the industrial water treatment equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by scarcity of water and rising environmental concerns, rapid industrialization in developing countries, and stringent pollution control programs.

The industrial water treatment equipment market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial water treatment equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Energy and power

• Manufacturing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the innovation in water treatment technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial water treatment equipment market growth during the next few years. Also, research on photocatalytic water treatment processes for industrial water treatment and smart wastewater treatment management will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial water treatment equipment market covers the following areas:

• Industrial water treatment equipment market sizing

• Industrial water treatment equipment market forecast

• Industrial water treatment equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial water treatment equipment market vendors that include 3M Co., Aquatech International LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp., Culligan International Co., Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ecolab Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Electric Co., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Lamor Corp. Plc, Lenntech BV, Organo Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert B. Hill Co., Samco Technologies Inc, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., Terex Corp., Veolia Environment SA, and Xylem Inc. Also, the industrial water treatment equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04838960/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________