Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Solana Labs, Inc. (SOL) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Solana Labs, Inc., the Solana Foundation, Anatoly Yakovenko, Multicoin Capital Management LLC, Kyle Samani, and FalconX LLC, on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SOL tokens ("SOL," the "Tokens," or the "Securities") on or since March 24, 2020 (the "Class Period").



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

Solana issues securities that are required to be but are not, registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants promoted SOL securities (SOL tokens) and sold them to investors, who have suffered losses from purchasing SOL securities.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in SOL you have until September 6, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

