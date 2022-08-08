Proactive Group Holdings Inc. acquires online investor communications expert IRM

Toronto, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive Group Holdings Inc. (“Proactive”), the digital investor engagement specialist, is pleased to announce the acquisition of IRM Pty Ltd (IRM), the leading Australian provider of investor websites and online investor engagement services.

From its base in Sydney IRM has provided comprehensive online investor engagement services for over 20 years and has over 200 current clients. Its services include investor websites, IRM Newsroom, IRM Events and a range of related online investor tools, as well as graphic design and annual reports.

Australian clients of both companies will now benefit from a comprehensive one-stop investor communications suite.

The transaction enables Proactive to fully meet the needs of strategic partners such as Canaccord Genuity and enhances IRM’s relationships with its strategic partners.

This is the second acquisition since signing a Strategic Alliance with and receiving Series C investment from Canaccord Genuity. As stated previously, the company plans to use the proceeds to accelerate growth organically and through acquisitions.

The IRM transaction increases Proactive’s global client base to over 1,700 companies supported by more than 100 staff in four countries.

IRM’s chief executive, Martin Spry, will continue with the combined company, assisting with the integration of the two platforms as well as helping drive market share in Australia.

Proactive CEO, Ian Mclelland, said: "Martin and his team have built a fantastic business, a fact that was evident even before we started discussions. Together Proactive and IRM will offer Australian companies a compelling proposition - an integrated and highly effective investor engagement solution"

Martin Spry said: “IRM this year celebrates its 20th year, and its 500th all-time client. The association with Ian and the Proactive team positions us well to look to the next 20 years and to support the next 500 clients.”

Terms of the transaction remain confidential.

For media enquiries please contact Ian Lyall on +44 207 989 0813

ABOUT PROACTIVE

Proactive provides a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.