Ostara Announces Kerry Cebul as Chief Executive Officer

Vancouver, B.C., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ostara, a leader in efficient phosphate fertilizers and nutrient management, today announced that Kerry Cebul has been named as Chief Executive Officer. Cebul has 15 years of experience building and investing in organizations to scale sustainable solutions in agriculture and energy markets. He joins Ostara from Grosvenor Food & AgTech where he supported the firm’s expansion into the U.S. Prior to Grosvenor, he was a founding member of a sustainable farmland investment and management firm, SLM Partners’ North American grains fund.

“Kerry’s skills are highly complementary to the existing executive team and will enable the company to realize its vision of global expansion as we continue to increase production of Crystal Green phosphate fertilizer and its portfolio of products,” said Monty Bayer, Executive Chairman of Ostara’s Board of Directors. “With Kerry’s extensive experience in bringing new businesses into the marketplace and connection to U.S. agriculture, his leadership will be crucial as we become a key global fertilizer producer.”

At SLM Partners, Cebul worked with family farms throughout the Midwest to help them expand sustainably, overseeing farmland acquisitions and management. Prior to SLM, he helped build and run the investment advisory arm of The Cleantech Group. There he supported Fortune 500 companies to make venture capital investments in sustainable energy and agriculture startups.

“Farmers are looking for options to help them increase yield, embrace sustainability, and decrease costs. Ostara’s highly efficient phosphate fertilizers improve farm economics while producing healthier, more sustainable crops,” said Cebul. “I am excited to join the team as we significantly expand production of our Crystal Green product to meet farmer demand with the addition of a new production facility in St. Louis, MO.”

About Ostara | Crystal Green

Ostara’s Crystal Green® fertilizers are the first high-efficiency phosphate fertilizers to release nutrients in response to plant demand. Crystal Green fertilizers are proven to increase yields, enhance soil health and significantly reduce phosphate tie-up, runoff and leaching, thereby improving food security while protecting local waterways. Additionally, the Company’s Pearl® technology recovers phosphorus and nitrogen from industrial and municipal water streams and transforms these nutrients into Crystal Green® Pearl fertilizer which also plays a key role in the agriculture and turf & ornamental sectors through a network of established retailers and distributors in North America and Europe. To learn more about Ostara’s revolutionary technologies and fertilizer portfolio, please visit ostara.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Michelle Fluty

Ostara

Marketing and Communications Manager

mfluty@ostara.com

309-261-7247