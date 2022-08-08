Panavance Therapeutics Announces Publication of Promising Preclinical Data Evaluating GP-2250 for the Treatment of Malignant Peritoneal Mesothelioma

GP-2250 demonstrated promising antineoplastic effects on malignant mesothelioma cells in vitro, especially in combination with cisplatin/mitomycin C



Encouraging data reinforces the basis for further in vivo and clinical investigations of GP-2250 for potential expanded use in several areas of oncology treatments

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panavance Therapeutics Inc. (“Panavance” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing the development of a novel oncology therapeutic designed to disrupt cancer’s energy metabolism and improve quality of life for patients, today announced the publication of positive preclinical data from a 3-D in vitro study evaluating GP-2250 for the treatment of malignant peritoneal mesothelioma. The manuscript titled, “Substance GP-2250 as a New Therapeutic Agent for Malignant Peritoneal Mesothelioma—A 3-D In Vitro Study1,” was published in the peer-reviewed journal, International Journal of Molecular Sciences.

GP-2250 is the Company’s broadly active, tumor cell selective cancer therapeutic with a unique mechanism of action that, as demonstrated in preclinical research, suppresses cancer cells by disrupting their energy metabolism—bringing about cancer cell death. This preclinical study is the first to investigate effects of the novel agent GP-2250 on malignant mesothelioma.

“GP-2250 continues to demonstrate promising treatment potential across a number of oncology indications. As we progress its development for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, amassing a growing body of data provides valuable validation and guidance. We look forward to further exploring the potential of GP-2250,” commented Greg Bosch, Chairman and CEO of Panavance Therapeutics.

A research team at St. Josef-Hospital, Ruhr-University Bochum, Germany with support from the Company, conducted an in vitro study to investigate effects of GP-2250 including combinations with cisplatin and mitomycin C on malignant mesothelioma. JL-1 and MSTO-211H mesothelioma cell lines were treated with increasing doses of GP-2250, cisplatin, mitomycin C and combination therapies of GP-2250 + cisplatin/mitomycin C. Microscopic effects were documented, and a flow-cytometric apoptosis/necrosis assay was performed. Synergistic and antagonistic effects were analyzed by computing the combination index by Chou-Talalay.

“To date, no such investigation had been conducted on malignant mesothelioma cells. This study was able to show a dose-dependent cytotoxic effect of GP-2250 on malignant mesothelioma cells via flow cytometry. Additionally, combination with the established chemotherapeutic agents, cisplatin and mitomycin C, proved to be highly effective in reducing cell viability and induction of apoptosis. We are pleased with these results and look forward to expanding the potential of GP-2250 in the treatment of cancer,” added Prof. Dr. med. Chris Braumann, Chief of General, Visceral & Vascular Surgery, University of Duisburg-Essen, Germany; Head of Molecular and Clinical Research at Ruhr-University of Bochum, Germany; and Scientific Advisor to Panavance.

Results of the study showed that GP-2250 demonstrated an antiadhesive effect on JL-1 and MSTO-211H spheroids. It had a dose-dependent cytotoxic effect on both monolayer and spheroid cultured cells, inducing apoptosis and necrosis. Combination treatments of GP-2250 with mitomycin C and cisplatin led to significant reductions of the effective doses of cisplatin/mitomycin C, suggesting a potential of possibly reducing side effects from these two drugs clinically when used in combination with GP-2250. Combinatorial drug effects were analyzed. GP-2250 showed promising antineoplastic effects on malignant mesothelioma cells in vitro especially in combination with cisplatin/mitomycin C even when used at lower concentrations.

About Panavance Therapeutics

Panavance Therapeutics Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a novel oncology platform targeting the disruption of cancer’s energy metabolism. The Company is focused on improving the effectiveness of cancer treatments and quality of life for patients. Panavance’s lead program, GP-2250, is currently in clinical trials and is being developed as a first-line maintenance therapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer in non-BRCA mutation patients, a population for which there are no FDA approved agents, with a projected H2 2023 Phase 3 trial initiation. GP-2250 is a tumor cell selective and broadly active small molecule cancer therapeutic with a unique mechanism of action designed to suppress cancers by disrupting their energy metabolism, resulting in cancer cell death. GP-2250 has broad oncology applications and is also being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and has the potential to be effective in additional indications, including melanoma, squamous cell, breast and colorectal cancers.

For more information, please visit panavance.com and connect with the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

References and links to websites have been provided for convenience, and the information contained on any such website is not a part of, or incorporated by reference into, this press release. Panavance is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are based on Panavance’s current expectations and subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, Panavance’s ability to execute its business plan and fund its ongoing business activities as planned, Panavance’s ability to develop and commercialize its product candidates, Panavance’s expectations related to results of clinical trials and studies, and Panavance’s ability to obtain FDA approval of GP-2250. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Panavance undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

panavance@jtcir.com

____________________

1 Baron, C.; Buchholz, M.; Majchrzak-Stiller, B.; Peters, I.; Fein, D.; Müller, T.; Uhl, W.; Höhn, P.; Strotmann, J.; Braumann, C. Substance GP-2250 as a New Therapeutic Agent for Malignant Peritoneal Mesothelioma—A 3-D In Vitro Study. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2022, 23, 7293. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijms23137293