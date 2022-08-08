New Intensive Cardiac Rehab Program at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute

HUMBLE, Texas, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Heart and Vascular is now offering intensive cardiac rehabilitation for patients who have recently suffered from a heart attack, undergone bypass surgery, have chest pain, and others.

The expert team at Modern Heart and Vascular is focused on ensuring patients' hearts beat stronger and healthily. The experienced team including exercise specialists, dietitians, nurses and other medical personnel are ready to help patients regain their strength and stamina.

Benefits of Intensive Cardiac Rehab Include:

Reducing the number of medications taken

Avoiding future procedures and surgeries

Lowering blood pressure, cholesterol and sugar

Improvements in daily symptoms

Longer life with improved quality of life

Improved self-confidence and well being

And much more...

The intensive cardiac rehabilitation program includes orientation, one-on-one progress meetings, exercise sessions, education and specially trained staff.

The intensive cardiac rehab center is located at 18648 McKay Drive Suite 110 Humble, TX 77338.

For comprehensive cardiovascular care, contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online today. Same-day appointments are available to suit your needs. The majority of insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.

