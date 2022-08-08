Intracranial Therapeutic Delivery Market revenue will climb to US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global intracranial therapeutic delivery market is currently valued at around US$ 1.6 Bn and is anticipated to progress at an impressive CAGR of 7.9% over the 2022-2032 study period.



Cell and gene therapies are at the forefront of innovation in treating severe diseases, such as cancer, as well as rare diseases, accounting for around 12 percent of the pharmaceutical industry’s clinical pipeline. However, the growing focus on effective therapy has impacted positive financial grades for cell and gene therapy throughout the clinical and social spectrum; intracranial therapeutic administration has been gaining favor in the biopharma industry.

The progressive development of CRISPR and next-generation sequencing has led to a surge in the interest in gene therapy and cell treatment in the past few years. The manufacturing community for cell and gene therapies, including pharmaceutical companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and suppliers of lab supplies and equipment, are looking into ways to strengthen supply chains and address process bottlenecks.

Sales footprint expansion, which has been gaining more and more traction among key participants, calls for the desired assistance, based on financial approvals and consolidated activities. Additionally, several clinical trials have been carried out in association with research institutes.

For instance, to determine the safety and effectiveness of gene therapy deliver a crucial protein into the brains of patients with Alzheimer's disease (AD) or mild cognitive impairment (MCI), a condition that frequently precedes dementia, researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine have started a first-in-human phase I clinical trial.





Key Takeaways from Market Study

Gene therapy accounted for the highest market share of 81.9% in terms of source in 2021.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) contributed nearly 81.9% of the market share in 2021 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period (2022-2032).

Rest of the world is the leading regional market got intracranial therapeutic delivery, holding 41.8% share in 2021.





“Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and increasing research activities for the development of regenerative medicine to drive market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

The therapeutic delivery for intracranial is a highly consolidated market with limited key manufacturers operating in the industry. A majority of market players are focused on offering a limited range of cell, gene, and enzyme replacement therapy used for neurological disorder indications.

To strengthen their position in the global market, key players are focusing on strategic approaches such as mergers and collaborations to improve their production capabilities and expand their portfolios in various clinical and research fields.

For Instance,

In April 2022, LabCorp and Xcell Biosciences, Inc. advanced vital work that enables clients to successfully commercialize cutting-edge cell and gene therapies. Through an agreement for cooperation, the companies collaborated on a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the security and effectiveness of cell and gene therapies.

In September 2021, A Roche Group member of Spark Therapeutics and NeuExcell Therapeutics entered into a collaborative agreement to develop an efficacious treatment line for treating Huntington's disease (HD) patients.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the intracranial therapeutic delivery market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on the therapy (cell-based therapy, gene therapy, and enzyme replacement therapy) and indication (spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), multiple sclerosis, batten disease), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, across three key regions of the world considered in the taxonomy.

