Oxford Treatment Center Now Offering Treatment Program Tailored for Couples Experiencing Addiction

OXFORD, Miss., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center has announced the addition of a treatment program made specifically for couples or domestic partners who are both addicted to alcohol and/or substances. Therapists in the Couples Track work with patients and their significant others in developing a treatment plan that helps both parties individually in their addiction while aiding in establishing a relationship conducive to long-term recovery.

“When both partners are struggling with addiction, relationship issues often reinforce each party’s substance use,” said Lauren Barber, lead therapist of the Couples Track. “Being each other’s enabler creates a disturbing cycle that can be exceptionally difficult for the couple to escape from without the aid of professionals.”

Lauren Barber who oversees Oxford’s Couples Track is a licensed mental health therapist with years of experience working with patients struggling with addiction, as well as their spouses and family members. These individuals often experience trauma and strenuous life changes and this can exacerbate difficulties in their relationships.

Treatment in this track is based on the Gottman Method of couples therapy, a therapeutic approach that aims to increase closeness, productively address conflict and establish empathy and understanding within a relationship. In addition to separate and joint therapy sessions, patients in Oxford’s Couples Track will also participate in group therapy involving all couples receiving treatment to work on issues unique to couples with addiction. The program is available to couples who are married or in a domestic partnership and reside in the same home.

“Dysfunction and codependency within a relationship are strongly correlated with substance use and are often a significant contributing factor in relapsing after treatment,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center. “Research has shown that couples who partake in this type of treatment end up experiencing higher levels of satisfaction within their relationship. Treatment for this population is certainly needed and we are proud to be a provider of that service.”

About Oxford Treatment Center

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 662-638-0015.

