The Global Automotive Surround View Systems Market is expected to grow by $ 9.60 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.74% during the forecast period

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the automotive surround view systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advancements in technology leading to affordable camera-assisted safety technologies, increasing penetration rate of ADAS and advanced safety systems in commercial vehicles, and rising number of pedestrian deaths while reversing vehicles drive demand for ADAS.

The automotive surround view systems market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive surround view systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the development of high-resolution cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive surround view systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of camera cleaning systems for surround view systems and camera-based safety technologies for driverless cars will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the automotive surround view systems market covers the following areas:

• Automotive surround view systems market sizing

• Automotive surround view systems market forecast

• Automotive surround view systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive surround view systems market vendors that include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Ambarella Inc., BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, FURUKAWA Co. Ltd, Gazer Ltd., Intel Corp., Kocchi Technology Hong Kong Ltd., Magna International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMNIVISION Technologies Inc., Orlaco Products BV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Spillard Safety Systems Ltd., Stellantis NV, Texas Instruments Inc., and Valeo SA. Also, the automotive surround view systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



