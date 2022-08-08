The Global Bike Car Rack Market is expected to grow by $ 1.15 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.34% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bike Car Rack Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829242/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the bike car rack market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for adventure tourism, increased safety of vehicles and bicycles, and the growing popularity of cycling.

The bike car rack market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The bike car rack market is segmented as below:

By Product

• hitch-mounted rack

• trunk-mounted rack

• roof-mounted rack



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for recreational activities as one of the prime reasons driving the bike car rack market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing popularity of foldable bicycles and the rise of self-guided tours will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the bike car rack market covers the following areas:

• Bike car rack market sizing

• Bike car rack market forecast

• Bike car rack market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bike car rack market vendors that include 1UP USA, Allen Sports USA, Alpaca Carriers Inc., Atera GmbH, Car Mate Mfg Co Ltd, CRUZBER SA, CURT Manufacturing LLC, Freewheel Sports Pvt. Ltd., Hollywood Racks, Kuat Innovations, Mont Blanc Group AB, Rhino Rack Pty Ltd., RockyMounts Inc., Saris Cycling Group Inc., SportRack, Swagman, Thule Group AB, VDL Groep BV, and Yakima Products Inc. Also, the bike car rack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

