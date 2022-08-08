Jam Studio VR Announces New Health & Wellness Edition

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beamz Interactive, Inc., a leading developer of state-of-the-art interactive music technology and products, today announced the release of a new Health & Wellness Edition for its Jam Studio VR App with the Meta Quest 1 & 2 ( https://www.oculus.com/experiences/quest/4132883540078830/ ) VR Standalone Headsets.

The Jam Studio VR Health & Wellness Edition includes a variety of Health Tunes (see https://www.healthtunes.org/faq ) clinically researched therapy music for Relaxation, Anxiety & Stress Relief, Focus, and Meditation. As with all Jam Studio VR songs, users will have a variety of appropriate instruments - sound bowls, bells, gongs, and the like - they can choose to play along with the music therapy. Each audio track was included in order to provide specialized sound to help regulate a user’s breathing patterns, assist with heart rate entrainment, and improve one’s overall well-being. In addition, the Health & Wellness Edition includes over 15 fun and relaxing classical, jazz, country and other interactive songs as well as a free in app purchase with two Studio Master Songs. These songs provide directed Jazz and Classical activities to help strengthen cognitive skills. The Jam Studio VR Health & Wellness Edition is now available on the Meta Quest App Lab platform at a price of $14.99.

“We believe this new App Edition will allow users to enjoy our wide range of rich interactive, fully immersed content - experiencing music like never before – while simultaneously receiving a variety of significant Health & Wellness benefits!” said Charles Mollo, Beamz Interactive’s CEO. “It is also a great platform for additional Health & Wellness content, and we plan to offer such additional content for the Quest headset in the future.”

About Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Beamz has developed state-of-the-art interactive AI music technology and products that can be used by anyone in a wide variety of virtual, augmented, and mixed reality, music, education, healthcare, special needs and gaming applications. See www.jamstudiovr.com .

Contact Info

Beamz Interactive, Inc.

Charlie Mollo, CEO

Phone: 505.263.9707

Info@thebeamz.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43b6e02a-d775-42d2-8419-09a4e268dfe9