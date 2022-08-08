Hospital Disinfectant Products Market is estimated to reach US$ 25.09 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - TMR estimates the hospital disinfectant products market to advance at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing demand for disinfectant products from hospitals, rising hospital admissions, and rise in number of nosocomial infections is driving the hospital disinfectant products market.



Thrust upon healthcare authorities to adhere to regulations for clean hygienic hospital environments is boosting the adoption of hospital disinfectant products. Cleaning products used in hospitals that are related to safety of patients and staff are approved by regulatory agencies such as the EPA. In the U.S. the establishment of expanded safety framework by the FDA for cleaning materials and hygiene products used in hospitals is a case in point.

Growing consumer awareness for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) is compelling healthcare institutions to administer safe, sterilized, and hygienic medical procedures. Additionally, governments have laid down standards for the types of disinfectants used in hospitals to maintain overall sanitization.

Exponential rise in the number of surgeries has led to the demand for medical equipment, which necessitates use of latest sterilizers for cleaning purposes. Additionally, need for prevention of communicable diseases, especially after surgical procedures creates opportunities for hospital disinfection product manufacturers. Demand for sanitizers and lotions is ascribed to their easy use, and efficacy for sterilizing medical equipment. Hand sanitizers are suitable for medical clinics, where hands ae exposed to germs.

Hospital Disinfectant Products Market – Key Findings of the Report

Liquid type product segment is anticipated to emerge attractive during the forecast period. Liquid disinfectant products are the oldest hospital cleaning products, and include surface cleaners, air cleaners, and water cleaners. Ease-of-use and low toxicity influence demand for liquid gel and lotions.





Surface cleaners application segment held a major share of hospital disinfectant products market in 2021, and is anticipated to continue to hold leading share during the forecast period. Rise in number of hospital-acquired infections is driving the demand for surface cleaners to maintain clean germ-free environments.





Air fresheners sub-segment of air cleaners is anticipated to display attractive growth during the forecast period. Low price as compared to air neutralizer, and availability in different fragrances and application forms such as spray, gel, and liquid spells demand.





Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the key share of hospital disinfectant products market during the forecast period. Rapid rise in demand for hospital disinfectant products is a key factor fuelling the growth of hospital disinfectant products market in the region. Increasing health awareness, deployment of advanced equipment for diagnosis and treatment, and increasing prevalence of nosocomial infectious diseases in countries in Southeast Asia is creating opportunities in hospital infection products market in the region.



Hospital Disinfectant Products Market – Growth Drivers

Need to maintain safe hygienic hospital environments for rising hospital admissions, surgical procedures, and nosocomial infection fuels the growth of hospital disinfectant products market





Growing consumer awareness for safe, sterilized, and hygienic medical procedures to prevent hospital-acquired infections propels growth



Hospital Disinfectant Products Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the hospital disinfectant products market are;

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Henry Schein Inc.

Kmberly-Clark Corporation

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Procter & Gamble Company

Belmed AG

SAKURA SO CO. Ltd

STERIS plc

Tuunauer

Baxter International Inc.

RL Solutions

VigiLanz Corporation

Contec Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

GOJO Industries Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser plc.

The hospital disinfectant products market is segmented as follows;

Hospital Disinfectant Market, by Type

Liquid

Gel & Lotions

Spray & Foam

Wipes

Devices



Hospital Disinfectant Products Market, by Application

Skincare Skin Cleanser Hand Sanitizer Surgical Scrubs Skin Conditioners Others

Surface Cleaners Toilet Cleaners Floor Cleaners Surface Sanitizer Instrument Decontaminant Solution

Air Cleaners Air Neutralizer Air Freshener

Water Cleaners Water Disinfectant Solution Water Purification Products

Disinfectant Instrument & Accessories Hand Sanitizer Dispenser UV Disinfectant Fogger Disinfectant Air Purifier Water Sterilizer

Surveillance Providers Antimicrobial Stewardship Infection Prevention Others





Hospital Disinfectant Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect Medical Store Hypermarket/Supermarket Departmental Stores





Hospital Disinfectant Products Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



